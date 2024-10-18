'Who’s Going to be Next?' Fears Spread For Mental Health of Remaining One Direction Stars After Liam Payne’s 'Drug-Fueled' Death
Liam Payne's death has sparked concern for the remaining members of One Direction.
The singer was found dead at a hotel on Wednesday, rocking the industry, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal how his bandmates may struggle to cope.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Fans are filling forums with concerns Liam’s death could push his grieving bandmates over the edge.
“Niall [Horan], Harry [Styles], Zayn [Malik], and Louis [Tomlinson] know they will all be in the spotlight now all over again, and fans – and their family and friends – are really worried about the impact Liam’s tragedy will have on them."
The insider added: “They need looked after more than ever now before another tragedy strikes.”
Fans rushed to social media, including X, to express their concern for the former boy band following Payne's death, as one person wrote: "I’m seriously worried about the band mates of One Direction in regard to Liam Payne's death. I can only begin to imagine the pure heartbreak Harry, Niall, Zayn, & Louis are feeling. I keep checking their social media. My heart breaks so bad for them. It hurts. Prayers to them."
Another shared: "Ugh, my heart breaks for the One Direction boys, his family, especially his son, and his girlfriend."
"I’m actually worried about Harry and Niall right now," a fan reacted.
The performer took drugs in front of a cleaner at the CasaSur Hotel before his death according to a voicenote allegedly sent from a hotel housekeeping staffer which surfaced online.
RadarOnline.com revealed a leaked WhatsApp memo, originally spoken in Spanish, claiming Payne fainted in the lobby of his hotel and had to be brought up to his room.
The message revealed the 31-year-old then began "acting kinda crazy" and he "jumped."
- Read One Direction's Heartbreaking Tribute to Liam Payne After ‘Drug-Crazed’ Hotel Balcony Fall Death — As Shocked Celebrities Mourn Tragic Singer
- Tragic One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead Aged 31 After Horror Hotel Balcony Plunge: Celeb Tributes Pour In as Images Emerge of Smashed Up Hotel Room Strewn With White Powder and 'Drugs Foil'
- WATCH: Liam Payne’s Final Snapchat Video — Sad Star Spoke About Loving Breakfast at 1pm and Sent Message of Love to Hurricane Milton Victims
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The cleaner, referred to as Catia, further mentioned she had serviced his room on Wednesday, and during that time, Payne was allegedly "doing drugs in front of her" and "apologizing for the mess."
Payne previously admitted turning to alcohol and drugs as he struggled to deal with One Direction's launch into superstardom. However, in 2021he said he had quit drinking.
The hitmaker said on The Diary of a CEO podcast: "There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out and I call it my pills-and-booze face,” and added how his face had looked “10 times bigger” than usual.
More details have been released about Payne's final days before his death including how he was struggling to find his place in the music industry.
Universal Music axed Payne from their roster, and he was also let go by his PR team.
A source told DailyMail.com: “Liam's advance was massive and he didn't recoup (it). Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically."
Payne originally signed to Sony when he was with One Direction, but after announcing the group's hiatus, he was reeled in by Capitol Records, a label owned by Universal, to launch a solo career.
However, after a company reshuffle, Payne then became part of Universal Music.
The label shared a statement following his death, and said: "His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him.
They added: “We send our deepest condolences to Liam's family and loved ones.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.