Liam Payne Took Tragic Career Secret to Grave: Singer, 31, ‘Dropped By Record Label Universal’ Days Before Horrific ‘Drug-Fueled’ Hotel Death

She claimed the singer appeared eager for attention as he met Rebecca and her pals.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, she said: "I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognise him, there was something a bit desperate about him.

"I was with my friends and we did know who he was, but none of us were that bothered.

When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: 'Yes, I'm Liam' really drawing it out, and then said 'All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle'.