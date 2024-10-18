Liam Payne Took Tragic Career Secret to Grave: Singer, 31, 'Dropped By Record Label Universal' Days Before Horrific 'Drug-Fueled' Hotel Death
Liam Payne was secretly dropped by his record label days before his fatal hotel plunge.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Universal Music axed the singer from their roster, which was a crushing blow for his career.
And the former One Direction singer was also let go by his PR team.
A source told DailyMail.com: “Liam's advance was massive and he didn't recoup (it).
“Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.”
Payne originally signed to Sony when he was with the boyband, but after announcing their hiatus in 2016, he was snapped up by Capitol Records, a label owned by Universal, to launch a solo career.
But after a company reshuffle, Payne then became part of Universal Music.
The label posted a tribute to the singer on Instagram, saying they were 'devastated' about his death.
The statement added: “His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him.
“We send our deepest condolences to Liam's family and loved ones.”
His PR’s resignation came after Payne’s ex-fiancé Maya Henry began legal proceedings against the singer after accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.
A source told DailyMail.com: “It is like all of Liam's music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him.
“It must have absolutely devastated him.”
Payne died on Wednesday after falling from his third floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, aged just 31.
- Liam Payne's Tragic Final Words Reveal Pain Behind 'Drug Abuse': 'I Used to Be In a Boyband… That's Why I'm So F——- Up'
- Inside Liam Payne's Last Days and Moments: Haunting Shot of Singer, 31, Emerges Of Him at Hotel After Spending Final Nights Donating to Charity for Sick Kids
- LIAM PAYNE LATEST: Tragic One Direction Star’s Cause of Death Revealed as Family Pay Tribute to ‘Kind, Brave Soul’
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
RadarOnline.com revealed the former One Direction star spoke to a fellow hotel guest, who became concerned by his erratic behaviour, shortly before he death, telling them: "I used to be in a boyband. That's why I'm so f***** up."
The US hotel guest, known as Rebecca (not her real name) told how one of her friends was due to stay in Payne's room, but he had yet to vacate it, and staff were "a little on edge" due to his behaviour.
She claimed the singer appeared eager for attention as he met Rebecca and her pals.
Speaking to DailyMail.com, she said: "I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognise him, there was something a bit desperate about him.
"I was with my friends and we did know who he was, but none of us were that bothered.
When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: 'Yes, I'm Liam' really drawing it out, and then said 'All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle'.
"I decided against it and waited for the next one, but some of the other girls got in with him and half way up, he started saying 'Oh, you're Americans, I live in West Palm Beach.
"I know Americans. You guys are f*****" crazy. You guys are f****** dangerous.
"And then he grabs a girl who I think was with him and starts fake choking her, only lightly, but the others thought it was really disturbing."
Rebecca said she returned to the lobby ten minutes later and shortly afterwards, Payne arrived back, dangling his open laptop nonchalantly from one corner.
He then began reading emails after flopping onto a sofa, wearing a white vest, cargo pants and trainers.
She continued: "I have a blind relative and I realised he had the laptop on its accessibility setting, for some reason, so that each time he moved the mouse, hovering over something the machine spoke out loud to say where the cursor was.
"I assumed he was doing that for the attention too. Then he opened his emails and saw one which obviously upset him.
"Suddenly he took the computer, shouted 'f*** this s**t mate' and started bashing the computer on the ground.
“Everyone, especially the staff was really shocked. It's a high-end hotel and his behaviour was so out of place - people were just chilling."
It was later discovered his hotel room was awash with white powder and other drugs paraphernalia, plus his TV screen had been smashed.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.