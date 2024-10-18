WATCH: Liam Payne’s Final Snapchat Video — Sad Star Spoke About Loving Breakfast at 1pm and Sent Message of Love to Hurricane Milton Victims
Liam Payne sent one final message to his fans just moments before the singer was found dead in a hotel courtyard.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the One Direction singer's heart-wrenching Snapchat video that he posted just before he fell from a third-story balcony at a luxury hotel.
Just minutes before his tragic death, Payne shared a throwback mirror selfie with his bikini-clad longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy.
In another now-deleted Snapchat, the singer told fans he was having a “lovely day” in Argentina while spending time with his lover.
The couple sat at a massive dining room table while discussing breakfast at 1 pm and their plans, which included polo and riding horses.
In a previous Snapchat, Payne sent his well wishes to the people in Florida affected by Hurricane Milton.
The couple was in Argentina to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.
Just 48 hours before the fatal fall, the One Direction alum's girlfriend left the city.
Cassidy posted a TikTok video traveling back to Florida without the singer by her side and stated she was "so ready to leave."
Payne decided to stay back and on Wednesday evening, he was photographed arriving back at his hotel alone.
Following the return, the singer was reportedly "acting erratically in the hotel lobby" before had was "carried back to his room."
The owner of the hotel then called the police regarding an "aggressive man" and begged for help.
The employee said: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger."
"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."
Payne's body was discovered moments following the call after hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard.
Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti said that the singer suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."
He explained that Payne had fallen around 45 feet and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."
According to local outlets, an autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”
According to Argentina's prosecutor's office, Payne may have been "semi-conscious or completely unconscious" during the fall.
Cassidy has yet to speak out following Payne's death, but his parents and former One Direction band members have posted emotional tributes.
Payne's devastated family said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul."
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space during this awful time."
One Direction released a statement saying they are all "completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.