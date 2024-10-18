WATCH: Liam Payne’s Final Snapchat Video — Sad Star Spoke About Loving Breakfast at 1pm and Sent Message of Love to Hurricane Milton Victims

Just minutes before his tragic death, Payne shared a throwback mirror selfie with his bikini-clad longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

In another now-deleted Snapchat, the singer told fans he was having a “lovely day” in Argentina while spending time with his lover.

The couple sat at a massive dining room table while discussing breakfast at 1 pm and their plans, which included polo and riding horses.

In a previous Snapchat, Payne sent his well wishes to the people in Florida affected by Hurricane Milton.

The couple was in Argentina to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.