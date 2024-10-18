Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne

WATCH: Liam Payne’s Final Snapchat Video — Sad Star Spoke About Loving Breakfast at 1pm and Sent Message of Love to Hurricane Milton Victims

Photo of Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy
Source: Snapchat

Liam Payne shared emotional photos and videos just moments before his death.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne sent one final message to his fans just moments before the singer was found dead in a hotel courtyard.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the One Direction singer's heart-wrenching Snapchat video that he posted just before he fell from a third-story balcony at a luxury hotel.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate mirror selfie snapchat
Source: @liampayne/snapchat

Payne's girlfriend left the singer 48 hours before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Just minutes before his tragic death, Payne shared a throwback mirror selfie with his bikini-clad longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

In another now-deleted Snapchat, the singer told fans he was having a “lovely day” in Argentina while spending time with his lover.

The couple sat at a massive dining room table while discussing breakfast at 1 pm and their plans, which included polo and riding horses.

In a previous Snapchat, Payne sent his well wishes to the people in Florida affected by Hurricane Milton.

The couple was in Argentina to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

Article continues below advertisement

Just 48 hours before the fatal fall, the One Direction alum's girlfriend left the city.

Cassidy posted a TikTok video traveling back to Florida without the singer by her side and stated she was "so ready to leave."

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne snapchat pic
Source: @liampayne/snapchat

Payne's body was found in the hotel courtyard moments after the fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne decided to stay back and on Wednesday evening, he was photographed arriving back at his hotel alone.

Following the return, the singer was reportedly "acting erratically in the hotel lobby" before had was "carried back to his room."

The owner of the hotel then called the police regarding an "aggressive man" and begged for help.

The employee said: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger."

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Payne's body was discovered moments following the call after hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard.

Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti said that the singer suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."

He explained that Payne had fallen around 45 feet and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."

According to local outlets, an autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”

According to Argentina's prosecutor's office, Payne may have been "semi-conscious or completely unconscious" during the fall.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne last photo argentina news

Payne was seen arriving back at the hotel in the final photo of the star.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy has yet to speak out following Payne's death, but his parents and former One Direction band members have posted emotional tributes.

Payne's devastated family said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul."

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space during this awful time."

One Direction released a statement saying they are all "completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

liam paynes life in pictures
Source: MEGA

One Direction released a statement saying they are 'completely devastated.'

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.