'X-Factor' Mogul Simon Cowell Faces Backlash From Show's Stars Over Liam Payne's Grim Death — Exits 'Britain's Got Talent' in Shock Shakeup

“There are those who had a responsibility to provide the care and support necessary for the well-being of young artists, but too often, the focus remained on profits rather than the people,” she explained. “This industry has treated talent like commodities, and the negligence of duty of care has once again led to a heart-wrenching loss. We need only look at Simon Cowell's recent interview with Steven Bartlett, where he admits his greatest regret was not owning the band's name.”

Waissel added, “The real regret should be the failure to prioritize the emotional and physical welfare of the artists who put their trust in these institutions. Contracts, whether they are for television shows or record deals, come with a legal and moral duty of care that must be upheld.”