'X-Factor' Mogul Simon Cowell Faces Backlash From Show's Stars Over Liam Payne's Grim Death — Exits 'Britain's Got Talent' in Shock Shakeup
X Factor alum’s Katie Waissel and Rebecca Ferguson are exposing Simon Cowell for his treatment of young talent after Liam Payne’s tragic passing on Wednesday, October 16.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the two women shared lengthy social media posts about the “exploitation and profiteering of young stars” following the One Direction singer’s death.
The 31-year-old singer jumped off a third-story balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, prompting the reactions.
Waissel, 38, began her rant by calling out Cowell, who famously brought the boy band together in 2010.
After hearing the news of Payne’s demise, she wrote, “My heart is completely torn to shreds right now, I am at an absolute loss for words. If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.”
The pal of the “Night Changes” musician described him as “my confidant and my rock.”
“Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul. His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” she continued. “His tragic passing not only leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him but also serves as a painful reminder of the systemic neglect that persists in the industry.”
Waissel highlighted the inhumane way the music business only cares about making money despite the consequences.
“There are those who had a responsibility to provide the care and support necessary for the well-being of young artists, but too often, the focus remained on profits rather than the people,” she explained. “This industry has treated talent like commodities, and the negligence of duty of care has once again led to a heart-wrenching loss. We need only look at Simon Cowell's recent interview with Steven Bartlett, where he admits his greatest regret was not owning the band's name.”
Waissel added, “The real regret should be the failure to prioritize the emotional and physical welfare of the artists who put their trust in these institutions. Contracts, whether they are for television shows or record deals, come with a legal and moral duty of care that must be upheld.”
- Simon Cowell Back in the Saddle: 'X Factor' Mogul, 65, Spotted on E-Bike After Declaring Breaking Bones in Horror Cycling Crash 'Happened For a Reason'
- Simon Who? Major Blow for Cowell's Netflix Show After Only 40 Contestants Turn up to Audition
- One Direction Feud Explodes: Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Unfollow Simon Cowell After the Mogul Revealed His Biggest Regret From Managing Boy Band Was Not Owning Their Name
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
To conclude, Waissel noted that her heart “breaks” for Payne's family and she is “so deeply sorry for all that you went through. The change the industry so desperately needs will come, and we will honor your legacy until it does. Keep singing in the sky, my friend. With all my love, Katie.”
In addition to Waissel’s lengthy message, singer Rebecca Ferguson, who was also on X Factor in 2010 with Payne and Waissel, also warned about the abuses of the music industry in her own social media post.
“It's always a hotel room! We both met at Euston station and shared the taxi together to X factor, young, innocent and unaffected by fame,” she said of Payne’s passing.
“I can't help but think of that boy who was hopeful and looking forward to his bright future ahead. If he hadn't jumped on that train and jumped in that taxi I believe he would be alive today,” she recalled.
The star — who has previously been vocal about the “systematic misogyny and bullying” she’s experienced in her career — said, “I've spoken for years about the exploitation and profiteering of young stars and the effects — many of us are still living with the aftermath and the PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder]."
She finished: “Many of us are devastated and reflective today as it has finally taken its first victim. Rest in Peace Liam, I hope you find peace on the other side and love to your mum and family x.”
Following the news of Payne's death, Cowell is set to miss filming for Britain's Got Talent, and judge Bruno Tonioli will replace him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told The Sun: "This news has hit Simon incredibly hard - he is utterly shocked and devastated. He adored Liam, and was close to his family with whom he is sure to reach out privately. He didn't feel it was right to continue with filming BGT, and when it resumes on Saturday, does not feel he'll be in the right head space to continue."
The insider added: "All the judges and production crew are being hugely supportive."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.