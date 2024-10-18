Your tip
Katy Perry Hit With Another Crisis: Singer’s $15Million Mansion Devastated By Water Leak — As Her Music Career Drowns

Source: MEGA;RADAR

Katy Perry's new home has been hit by a water leak as album flops.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Katy Perry has been hit with a fresh crisis after her $15million mansion was left devastated by a water leak.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's Californian pad needs sizable repairs duas a result of the damage caused by the leak.

katy perry hit crisis mansion water leak music flop
Source: MEGA

Perry has been in a court battle over the property since 2020.

Her house disaster is the latest blow for the star following the release of her recent album 143 which flopped in sales and was trashed by critics.

Perry, 39, and fiancé Orlando Bloom, 47, won a court battle to purchase the property against 85-year-old, Carl Westcott.

In August 2020, the veteran filed a lawsuit against Bernie Gudvi, Perry’s business manager, to undo a deal struck a month earlier to sell his property to the singer and her partner, Bloom.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom purchased the mansion for $15million.

Westcott claimed he had been recovering from back surgery and was heavily medicated when he signed the agreement.

He said he called Perry's rep days later to cancel the agreement, but her team refused.

In November 2023, the court sided with Perry in phase one of the trial.

The judge found Westcott "presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract" and Perry was awarded the home.

Phase two of the trial is to determine the amount of damages Westcott will have to pay.

katy perry house pic
Source: RADAR

Perry's new pad features a luxurious outdoor swimming pool.

Katy Perry

However, this week, he asked phase two be postponed until December or early 2025.

In his motion, Westcott explained there were issues during the process of transferring the title in April.

His lawyer said: "Namely, during escrow for the transfer of the title, the buyer and realtors showed up for a pre-agreed inspection of the house.

"Mr. Westcott’s house manager showed up to unlock the home.

"Upon opening the door, it was discovered that during the last 24 to 48 hours, a significant water leak in the house (feet of waters not inches) had occurred, which greatly expanded the scope of alleged repairs."

katy perry house pic
Source: RADAR

Perry's house woes come as her pop career stalls.

A judge has yet to rule.

Perry's music comeback last month hugely flopped, as her first album in four years was savaged by critics.

Her lead single from the 143 record Woman's World was branded "the most disastrous comeback single in recent memory" by influential music publication, NME.

It peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for just one week, making it the weakest performance for a Perry lead single to date.

katy perry hit crisis mansion water leak music flop
Source: MEGA

Perry's comeback album flopped in the charts and was savaged by critics.

Perry’s decision to work with controversial producer Dr. Luke, known for facing a now-dismissed lawsuit from the singer Kesha, who alleged the producer raped and emotionally abused her is believed to have contributed to the bad feeling around the flop album.

US actress Abigail Breslin spoke out against Perry working alongside Dr Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), writing on X: "Working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

