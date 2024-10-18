Katy Perry Hit With Another Crisis: Singer’s $15Million Mansion Devastated By Water Leak — As Her Music Career Drowns

Westcott claimed he had been recovering from back surgery and was heavily medicated when he signed the agreement.

He said he called Perry's rep days later to cancel the agreement, but her team refused.

In November 2023, the court sided with Perry in phase one of the trial.

The judge found Westcott "presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract" and Perry was awarded the home.

Phase two of the trial is to determine the amount of damages Westcott will have to pay.