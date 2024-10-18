Erik and Lyle Menendez's Luxury Prison Feasts Revealed As 'Abused' Brothers Furiously Battle to Be Freed After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars
Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle are battling to be free after three decades behind bars – but as they wait, they will continue munching on their luxury prison meals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the famous brothers' lives inside prison as they continue to fight for freedom after being behind bars for the brutal murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.
According to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility menu obtained by InTouch, the famous brothers enjoyed a variety of dishes from late September to early October.
The options to start off their day were old cereal, fried eggs, breakfast links, biscuits with a beef-flavored gravy, and chicken breakfast patty.
Erik and Lyle’s lunch options include peanut butter sandwiches, roasted chicken, and lunchmeat sandwiches.
A variety of dinner options included cheese pizza, salads, beef patties, chicken breast, chili, and fish.
The brothers also were given a selection of side dishes to go along with their dinner - green peppers, apples, mashed potatoes, pudding, cornbread, potato wedges, or a baked potato.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that the brothers - who were just 18 and 21 years old at the time - killed their parents by shooting them 14 times with 12-gauge shotguns in their home in August 1989.
Both brothers never denied brutally murdering their parents, but claimed they acted in self-defense after being sexually abused by their father.
The first court case ended in a mistrial and in the retrial, both brothers were convicted in 1996.
On Wednesday, the Menedez Brothers were defended by extended family members at a press conference in LA where they were pleading for their release.
Over 20 members of Erik and Lyle's family took the stand outside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Their cousin, Brian Andersen Jr., spoke about the brothers saying they are "not the same people they were 35 years ago and have shown that they are more than their past."
He added: "They are survivors, they deserve a chance to rebuild their lives. They are no longer being a threat to society."
Prosecutors examined new evidence to decide if the two should be granted a new trial for the murders.
Lyle and Erik's attorney, Mark Geragos, started the press conference by saying both brothers underwent "phenomenal rehabilitation" during their time in prison.
Family members also begged the public to sign their petition urging District Attorney George Gascón to schedule a re-sentencing trial.
Hours before the press conference, RadarOnline.com revealed a letter written by Erik to his cousin, Andy Cano, just eight months before the murders that could be the reason the brothers are set free.
Erik said he suffered serious abuse at the hands of his dad and wrote: "I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now."
Cano died in 2003, but his mother found the letter nine years ago and it was included in a 2023 petition.
