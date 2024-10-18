Erik and Lyle Menendez's Luxury Prison Feasts Revealed As 'Abused' Brothers Furiously Battle to Be Freed After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars

On Wednesday, the Menedez Brothers were defended by extended family members at a press conference in LA where they were pleading for their release.

Over 20 members of Erik and Lyle's family took the stand outside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Their cousin, Brian Andersen Jr., spoke about the brothers saying they are "not the same people they were 35 years ago and have shown that they are more than their past."

He added: "They are survivors, they deserve a chance to rebuild their lives. They are no longer being a threat to society."

Prosecutors examined new evidence to decide if the two should be granted a new trial for the murders.

Lyle and Erik's attorney, Mark Geragos, started the press conference by saying both brothers underwent "phenomenal rehabilitation" during their time in prison.

Family members also begged the public to sign their petition urging District Attorney George Gascón to schedule a re-sentencing trial.