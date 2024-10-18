Devastated Niall Horan Shares Heartbreaking Post About Pal Liam Payne's Death Days After Duo Reunited at His Argentina Concert: 'I Didn't Know Our Hug Was Goodbye'

Liam, 31, tragically fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Just days before his untimely death, he had met with Niall, who expressed his sorrow in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Niall, 31, wrote: "I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real.

"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

"All the laughs we have over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."