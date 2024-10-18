Your tip
Devastated Niall Horan Shares Heartbreaking Post About Pal Liam Payne's Death Days After Duo Reunited at His Argentina Concert: 'I Didn't Know Our Hug Was Goodbye'

Composite photo of Niall Horan and Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Niall Horan paid tribute to his former bandmate Liam Payne.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Former One Direction bandmates expressed heartbreak over Liam Payne's tragic death in Argentina.

Niall Horan has shared an emotional tribute on social media just days after he and Liam reunited at one of his recent South American shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

niall horan shares post liam payne death reunited argentina concert
Source: MEGA

Liam went to see Niall perform in Argentina.

Liam, 31, tragically fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Just days before his untimely death, he had met with Niall, who expressed his sorrow in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Niall, 31, wrote: "I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real.

"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

"All the laughs we have over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."

niall horan shares post liam payne death reunited argentina concert
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Forensic teams reportedly retrieved a whiskey bottle, lighter and mobile phone from the hotel.

The singer, who performed in Argentina just days before his former bandmate's death, continued: "I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

"My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and, of course, his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you, brother."

Niall Horan

niall horan shares post liam payne death reunited argentina concert
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Liam Payne fell to his death from his hotel balcony.

Following the tragic news, Liam's bandmates from One Direction – Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles – joined Niall in expressing their deep sadness. They issued a joint statement conveying their devastation at the loss of their friend and former bandmate.

They said: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

niall horan shares post liam payne death reunited argentina concert
Source: MEGA

The former bandmates of One Direction released a statement following Liam's tragic death.

Witnesses said Liam's fall happened around 5 pm local time, shortly after Liam was spotted "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby — smashing his laptop and getting escorted back to his room.

City ambulance spokesperson Alberto Crescenti told the media: "The injuries (Liam) had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. There was no possibility of resurrecting him."

Forensic teams reportedly retrieved a whiskey bottle, lighter and mobile phone from the building's internal courtyard where Liam's body was found.

Local police have not confirmed what substances were found in the singer's room.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

