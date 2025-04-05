Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With New Prostitution and Sex Trafficking Accusations — As Terrence Howard Sensationally Claims Rapper Tried to Bed Him

The Prisoners actor told the podcast host: "Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to, he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while.

"Next thing you know, (Diddy asks) 'Will you help me, I want to hear your music'. So I come over there and play the music. He's sitting there, just looking at me.

"So then my assistant was like, you know, 'He wants to hang out with you next week,' and I was like, 'For what?' He's like, 'I think he's trying to f—- you.'"

Howard laughed before explaining: "I was like, 'Oh, ok.' Now I get it. Now there's no more communication. Now you know to be hands-off with somebody."