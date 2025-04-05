Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With New Prostitution and Sex Trafficking Accusations — As Terrence Howard Sensationally Claims Rapper Tried to Bed Him
Terrence Howard has shared how Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to have sex with him and take his "man card" soon after the disgraced music mogul was hit with new prosecution and sex trafficking allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how, during his recent appearance on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast on Friday, April 4, the Empire actor detailed an experience with Combs.
The Prisoners actor told the podcast host: "Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to, he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while.
"Next thing you know, (Diddy asks) 'Will you help me, I want to hear your music'. So I come over there and play the music. He's sitting there, just looking at me.
"So then my assistant was like, you know, 'He wants to hang out with you next week,' and I was like, 'For what?' He's like, 'I think he's trying to f—- you.'"
Howard laughed before explaining: "I was like, 'Oh, ok.' Now I get it. Now there's no more communication. Now you know to be hands-off with somebody."
Howard explained how celebrities like Diddy never thought they'd be held responsible for their wrongdoings. He also explained that he's seen some of the biggest stars in Hollywood go downhill after giving in to "grooming".
He said: "When you give up your manhood, I've never seen somebody recover from it. That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties.
"That was all the people that did all those things thinking that there was never gonna be a consequence for what they were doing. Get punked out and pimped out by some over-greater desire."
The actor told Bet-David: "You shouldn't have a greater desire than being a man. So I think that's a big problem with a lot of actors out there 'cause they get fluid, and the next thing you know, once you go fluid, it's gone
"You don't have any foundation to pull yourself back from, so maintain your man card no matter what."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs has been in federal custody since last September, when he was arrested following a months-long federal probe into claims he hosted "Freak-Off" parties, where illegal sexual activity allegedly occurred.
Since being arrested, the rapper has faced new allegations of prostitution and sex trafficking just a month before his upcoming trial in New York.
Diddy is set to go to trial on May 5