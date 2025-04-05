Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Case Latest: 'Twisted' Rapper Hit With New Prostitution and Trafficking Accusations — Leaving Him Facing FIVE Charges Ahead of Looming Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing new allegations of prostitution and sex trafficking just a month before his upcoming trial in New York.
Prosecutors claim the rapper recruited, transported and forced his victims to engage in sex acts and prostitution from 2021 to 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Diddy is set to go to trial on May 5 in New York, where he will face charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
These serious accusations have put the 55-year-old music mogul under intense scrutiny as he maintains his innocence amidst his ongoing legal battle.
The Bad Boy For Life rapper has denied the allegations, and his legal team has claimed that the activities described were "consensual".
Combs's lawyers told CBS News: "These are not new allegations or new accusers.
"These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships.
"This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."
Diddy's legal woes started last September when he was arrested at a New York City hotel, mere hours after being spotted at Central Park.
The series of events leading up to his arrest was marked by a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse spanning several years. This lawsuit triggered a domino effect, with more alleged victims coming forward with harrowing claims against the musician.
Combs allegedly assaulted women by "striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them."
He was also accused of manipulating women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he called "freak off" parties.
A witness, Courtney Burgess, previously claimed to have seen sex tapes involving Combs and eight celebrities — with "two to three" of them allegedly being minors at the time.
He also claimed that "all of" the stars seemed to be under the influence, and the six males and two females appeared to be "victims" and not "perpetrators".
Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, added at the time: "I can verify that it exists. That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it's that person in the video."
Another Acting Icon Gone: Beloved 'Hercules' and 'Xena Warrior Princess' Star Robert Trebor Dead Aged 72 — With His Wife Confirming Grim Cause of Death Following Leukemia Fight
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy's lawyer Anthony Ricco issued a mysterious statement saying he "cannot continue" to represent the disgraced music mogul.
The lawyer's message to the court included a cryptic message hinting at why he dropped the rapper as a client.
His motion said: "Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.
"There are sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege) for brevity in my application for withdrawal as counsel in this case."