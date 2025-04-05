Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Case Latest: 'Twisted' Rapper Hit With New Prostitution and Trafficking Accusations — Leaving Him Facing FIVE Charges Ahead of Looming Trial

Diddy's legal woes started last September when he was arrested at a New York City hotel, mere hours after being spotted at Central Park.

The series of events leading up to his arrest was marked by a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse spanning several years. This lawsuit triggered a domino effect, with more alleged victims coming forward with harrowing claims against the musician.

Combs allegedly assaulted women by "striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them."

He was also accused of manipulating women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he called "freak off" parties.

A witness, Courtney Burgess, previously claimed to have seen sex tapes involving Combs and eight celebrities — with "two to three" of them allegedly being minors at the time.

He also claimed that "all of" the stars seemed to be under the influence, and the six males and two females appeared to be "victims" and not "perpetrators".

Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, added at the time: "I can verify that it exists. That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it's that person in the video."