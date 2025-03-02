EXCLUSIVE: We Break Down Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs is at the Center of Wild Theories He Is Into NECROMANCY and NECROPHILIA — And Explain How the Internet is Getting Black Magic and Sex With Dead Bodies VERY Mixed Up

A separate TikToker saw the confusion surrounding the terminology being shared about the new Diddy theory and shared a video discussing the differences between necromancy in relation to black magic and necrophilia.

The social media influencer said: "Both of them are bad, don't get me wrong. But I just think it's very important that you guys recognize the difference between those two things.

"Necromancy is like magic, you know, that's more supernatural. That's like magic dealing with dead bodies and corpses, reanimation – that's necromancy. I don't know that Diddy is able to do that.

"Now necrophilia, on the other hand, that's not magic. That's still sick and disgusting, but that ain't magic. That's just people who like to have physical relations with bodies that are no longer alive.

"Now, just judging by Diddy's track record and the things we already know, does necrophilia surprise me? No. It's still shocking and disgusting, but that is way more believable than necromancy."