EXCLUSIVE: We Break Down Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs is at the Center of Wild Theories He Is Into NECROMANCY and NECROPHILIA — And Explain How the Internet is Getting Black Magic and Sex With Dead Bodies VERY Mixed Up
There's a new wave of speculation surrounding why Sean "Diddy" Combs's lawyer Anthony Ricco has decided to withdraw from representing the rapper in his federal case involving sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
RadarOnline.con can reveal several TikTokers and social media users have begun to theorize Ricco quit due to an alleged "necromancy charge" in Combs' case.
Diddy's lawyer filed a motion on February 20 to withdraw as one of the Bad Boy Records' six defense attorneys without explanation.
In the Manhattan federal court affidavit, Rocco wrote: "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs. It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested."
The lawyer didn't elaborate on why he wanted to step down but noted the decision came after speaking with Combs' lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo.
A TikTok user shared a now-viral video claiming Ricco, who previously defended several high-profile criminals such as Osama Bin Laden, refused to work with Diddy due to an alleged necromancy-related charge.
The video, which has garnered over one million views, suggested that the lawyer quit because he "could not defend that sorcery."
Several people took to the comments of the TikToker's video to share their thoughts and make sense of the situation.
One user commented: "Necromancy in court means tampering with bodily remains, but because there's not a specific charge, it usually gets charged as necrophilia."
A third person shared: "He does have the black magic tattoo.
A separate TikToker saw the confusion surrounding the terminology being shared about the new Diddy theory and shared a video discussing the differences between necromancy in relation to black magic and necrophilia.
The social media influencer said: "Both of them are bad, don't get me wrong. But I just think it's very important that you guys recognize the difference between those two things.
"Necromancy is like magic, you know, that's more supernatural. That's like magic dealing with dead bodies and corpses, reanimation – that's necromancy. I don't know that Diddy is able to do that.
"Now necrophilia, on the other hand, that's not magic. That's still sick and disgusting, but that ain't magic. That's just people who like to have physical relations with bodies that are no longer alive.
"Now, just judging by Diddy's track record and the things we already know, does necrophilia surprise me? No. It's still shocking and disgusting, but that is way more believable than necromancy."
Diddy, 54, was arrested in September 2024 on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.
Currently in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs awaits trial as his legal team, now reduced to five attorneys following Ricco's departure, continues to defend him vehemently.
The disgraced rapper has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Necromancy, as a practice associated with sorcery and communication with the dead, holds no legal standing in the United States, and as of right now, there is no verifiable evidence to support this accusation.