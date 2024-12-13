'Diddy' Judge Provokes Outrage By Granting 'Serial Rapist' Rapper’s 'Diva' Jail Demand For Laptop Access Behind Bars — Despite Witness Intimidation Fears

On Thursday, Judge Arun Subramanian stated: "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. This can be in his unit's visiting room or in his unit's VTC room," but added the laptop will not be used to "take or store notes".

Subramanian said: "It is the Court's understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials, but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials."

Critics were quick to rage at Subramanian's latest decision, as one person blasted on X: "This doesn't even make sense!" as another asked, "Why on earth would you give Diddy a laptop in jail?"