'Diddy' Judge Provokes Outrage By Granting 'Serial Rapist' Rapper’s 'Diva' Jail Demand For Laptop Access Behind Bars — Despite Witness Intimidation Fears
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is getting exactly what he wants while behind bars.
The disgraced star has been granted access to a laptop while at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in order to assist in his defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, Judge Arun Subramanian stated: "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. This can be in his unit's visiting room or in his unit's VTC room," but added the laptop will not be used to "take or store notes".
Subramanian said: "It is the Court's understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials, but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials."
Critics were quick to rage at Subramanian's latest decision, as one person blasted on X: "This doesn't even make sense!" as another asked, "Why on earth would you give Diddy a laptop in jail?"
A user suggested: "He will find a way to reach witnesses thru that thing."
This comes after the prosecution in the music mogul's criminal case accused him of attempting to "blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense" from prison.
Last month, prosecutors alleged Combs had been using telephone access codes belonging to his fellow inmates to make calls to individuals who are not on his approved contact list.
Combs' attorney Alexandra Shapiro rejected the accusations and said Combs is "drowning in a sea of negative publicity".
Before Subramanian's surprising laptop decision, Combs had complained to the judge about the "untenable" laptop restrictions he was facing behind bars after being arrested.
“... Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense," his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos moaned in a letter.
They continued: "In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel.
"These restrictions are untenable and from what we understand, not required of any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit. They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference)."
Combs is awaiting his 2025 trial date on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution due to previous shock allegations.
He has pleaded not guilty and has been denied ball three times, with the latest rejection noting Combs' "propensity for violence", citing the shocking 2016 hotel security footage in which he was seen assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.
The judge also stated: "There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering."
Combs' previous bond attempts were denied after several judges cited witness intimidation fears.
In a November 15h motion, prosecutors claimed Combs attempted to "corruptly influence witness testimony" by asking family members to reach out to victims and potential witnesses and construct "narratives" which could influence their opinions.
The 55-year-old was also accused of asking his children to make social media posts in honor of his birthday for "his desired effect on potential jury members in this case".