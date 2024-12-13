Shamed Prince Andrew Hit By Chinese Spy Scandal: Royal Exile's Advisor Banished From Britain By MI5 Over Fears He Was Part of Sleeper Cell
Prince Andrew has become embroiled in a fresh scandal over his alleged links to a Chinese spy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fast East agent has been banished from the UK by MI5 and was apparently so close to the Royal Family he received an invitation to the Duke of York's birthday party.
An adviser to Andrew is said to have bragged to the alleged Chinese spy: "You sit at the top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."
The alleged spook became so close to the British Establishment he was authorised to act on the Duke's behalf to seek investors in China, a secret hearing has been told.
It is the latest humiliation for Prince Andrew who is already a royal pariah after being forced to step back from palace duties following the Jeffrey Epstein paedophile scandal.
Andrew, a former UK trade envoy, has long courted influential businessmen.
But when it came to the Chinese man, MI5 allegedly discovered the 50-year-old businessman was a member of the Chinese Communist Party and was working for its United Front Work Department, which gathers intelligence.
In an extraordinary legal case that has been held largely behind closed doors, the Chinese businessman has now been exposed as an alleged Chinese spy.
The alleged spy was been banned from entering the UK, a decision upheld by immigration judges, and, after appealing to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, he has lost, and their decision has tonight been made public.
During the legal proceedings, now made public, judges were told that data from the alleged spy’s phone showed how Prince Andrew was involved.
A hearing was told that the contents of the businessman’s mobile telephone were downloaded, when he was stopped under counterterrorism laws at a UK border in 2021.
The mobile’s contents revealed the Duke of York had authorised the man to set up an international financial initiative known as the Eurasia Fund to engage with potential partners and investors in China.
RadarOnline.com revealed this month the disgraced Royal has been heavily ostracised due to his sheer amount of scandals.
According to a source, Andrew "barely goes out" and is "not that welcome anywhere."
They added: "He just doesn't have that many friends anymore.”
Andrew is currently fighting to stay at the Royal Lodge after King Charles asked his sibling to vacate the property.
British broadcaster Helena Chard said in an interview: "Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been."
She added: "There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers.
"Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge.
"Whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family,"
"He wishes he would see sense. … The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."