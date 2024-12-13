Shamed Prince Andrew Hit By Chinese Spy Scandal: Royal Exile's Advisor Banished From Britain By MI5 Over Fears He Was Part of Sleeper Cell

An adviser to Andrew is said to have bragged to the alleged Chinese spy: "You sit at the top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."

The alleged spook became so close to the British Establishment he was authorised to act on the Duke's behalf to seek investors in China, a secret hearing has been told.

It is the latest humiliation for Prince Andrew who is already a royal pariah after being forced to step back from palace duties following the Jeffrey Epstein paedophile scandal.