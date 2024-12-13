NBA Icon Michael Jordan, 61, FINALLY Sells Chicago Mansion After 12 YEARS on the Market — And the Humiliating Price Cut He Had to Accept
Michael Jordan got slammed dunked in real estate after offloading his 32,000-square-foot mansion at a massive price cut.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after 12 years on the market, the NBA icon finally sold his Highland Park, Illinois, property for the staggeringly low price of $9.5million – a 67-percent reduction from its original listing at $29million.
Reports of an agreement surfaced in September for the property, located in Chicago's northern suburbs next to Lake Michigan.
Jordan originally purchased the opulent estate in 1991 for around $2.8million.
The mansion features nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as luxury amenities such as an indoor gym, a cigar room, a library, a circular infinity pool, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
The mansion's design features a Neo-Georgian style with Italian marble floors and a grand staircase. It also features a custom $500,000 front gate with the number 23.
Reports have said the mansion's scale and location in the suburbs have made it difficult to sell over the years.
In retirement, Jordan has mainly lived in North Carolina but was recently spotted spending the summer with his wife, Yvette Prieto, aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean.
In August 2023, he ended his 13-year tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets by selling his majority stake to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin for a staggering $3billion.
The move earned Jordan a massive profit from the $275million purchase made in 2010.
With his net worth now surpassing $3billion, he has become the first athlete to be included in Forbes' exclusive list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.
The athlete's most famous brand partnership is with Nike, where his annual royalty check reportedly totals around $260million.
Recently, he splurged $70million on a luxurious Gulfstream 650ER private jet, which features a custom $500,000 paint job inspired by his iconic Air Jordan sneakers.
This comes after he spent $2million on a unique Italian sports car.
Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, known for his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.
He won five MVP awards, ten scoring titles, and was named NBA Finals MVP six times. Jordan also earned two Olympic gold medals and was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 1988.
After retiring in 1993 to play baseball, he returned to the NBA in 1995, leading the Bulls to three more titles. He retired again in 1999 but made a third comeback with the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003 before retiring for good.
Jordan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 and remains a global icon through his basketball legacy and the Air Jordan brand.