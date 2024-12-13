EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI Were Called in to Probe Jay-Z's Lovechild Drama — As Rapper's Rape Scandal Continues to Lay Waste to His Reputation
The FBI were called in during Jay-Z's lovechild scandal as the rapper has been accused of dodging a paternity test that could potentially prove he is the father.
A man named Rymir Satterthwaite claims he was conceived during a short affair with his mother Wanda - just 16 years old at the time - and a 22-year-old Jay-Z, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Satterthwaite, 31, first filed a claim against the music star when he was just 21 years old, as it was eventually rejected by New Jersey's Supreme Court.
He said at the time: "This is not going to be over until justice is served. I won't stop fighting for this until I win because the law is still on our side."
Sattherthwaite would then file court papers alleging Jay Z’s attorneys colluded with New Jersey court employees to withhold documents essential to his paternity case.
He then asked the FBI to investigate “corruption such as but not limited to mail fraud, consumer fraud” and racketeering on the part of New Jersey’s Camden County Trial Court Family Part.
Sattherthwaite's godmother, Lillie Collie, said at the time: “The truth is going to come out that Jay is his dad.”
The duo have been battling it out against the 99 Problems hitmaker, real name Shawn Corey Carter, since 2010, filing numerous lawsuits after his birth mom first filed a paternity test request.
They claim Jay-Z - who has denied the accusations - has abused the court system in order to avoid taking a paternity test. While Satterthwaite has been vocal about the "injustices" he's faced during his uphill fight, he also noted in a 2017 lawsuit his car was "shot by unknown individuals", claiming Jay-Z was behind the attack.
Then in 2022, Satterthwaite and Collie were ordered to pay close to $15k in legal fees to Jay-Z, which resulted in what they describe in their latest court filing as "illegal liens" to be placed on their New Jersey home. They allege in the court papers they have lost over $100,000 due to their legal fight, and are still having money taken from them by Jay-Z.
They are now suing the court system and the judges and are seeking damages for emotional distress, claiming they've lost cash in "wholly unnecessary" litigation.
According to the court filing, Sattherthwaite and Collie claim the defendants "blocked" their "constitutional rights" and "prevented a young man who was seeking closure of his paternity from being able to receive that peace of mind."
Sattherthwaite's mom, who passed away in 2019, pleaded for the world to know the truth in a shocking video posted three years before her death.
She said: "My name is Wanda Satterthwaite and I am the mother of Rymir Satterthwaite. Today is April 20, 2016 and I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter. I stand by my allegations regarding this man."
While Satterthwaite's paternity fight continues, Jay-Z has another battle ahead as he has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an MTV afterparty in 2000.
In the unknown woman's filing, she accuses both rappers of raping her at the party while an unnamed female celebrity watch. The female celebrity has yet to be named but criminal defense lawyer Julia Jayne told Fox News Digital the woman is "100 percent lawyering up and probably reviewing a demand letter".
She explained the unknown star would likely not come forward "as it would then drag that celebrity's name through the mud".
Meanwhile, Jay-Z, 55, has denied the accusations and even appeared on the red carpet with Beyonce, and their eldest child, 12-year-old Blue Ivy earlier this week.