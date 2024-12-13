EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI Were Called in to Probe Jay-Z's Lovechild Drama — As Rapper's Rape Scandal Continues to Lay Waste to His Reputation

They claim Jay-Z - who has denied the accusations - has abused the court system in order to avoid taking a paternity test. While Satterthwaite has been vocal about the "injustices" he's faced during his uphill fight, he also noted in a 2017 lawsuit his car was "shot by unknown individuals", claiming Jay-Z was behind the attack.

Then in 2022, Satterthwaite and Collie were ordered to pay close to $15k in legal fees to Jay-Z, which resulted in what they describe in their latest court filing as "illegal liens" to be placed on their New Jersey home. They allege in the court papers they have lost over $100,000 due to their legal fight, and are still having money taken from them by Jay-Z.

They are now suing the court system and the judges and are seeking damages for emotional distress, claiming they've lost cash in "wholly unnecessary" litigation.

According to the court filing, Sattherthwaite and Collie claim the defendants "blocked" their "constitutional rights" and "prevented a young man who was seeking closure of his paternity from being able to receive that peace of mind."