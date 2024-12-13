Your tip
Royal Rumble! Buckingham Palace Christmas Party Descends into Chaos As Maid Arrested for Assault Over Booze-Crazed Brawl

Composite picture of police car outside of Buckingham Palace
Source: MEGA

Staff who work at Buckingham Palace got involved in a rowdy Christmas party inside a London bar which saw cops called.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

A Christmas party for Buckingham Palace staff descended into chaos after glasses and punches were thrown, sparking a visit from the cops.

RadarOnline.com can reveal over 50 servants were invited to a bash held at a London bar on Tuesday night.

royal rumble buckingham palace christmas party descends into chaos as maid arrested for assault over booze crazed brawl
Source: MEGA

The party at Buckingham Palace made its way to London bar where female worker got into a brawl and was later arrested.

However, trouble flared when a woman, believed to be a housemaid, aimed a punch at the manager, smashed glasses and was arrested.

Despite security at the venue attempting to calm her down, she continued to throw glasses, it has been claimed.

After cops raced to the bar at 9pm, the woman, 24, was arrested for common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

royal rumble buckingham palace christmas party descends into chaos as maid arrested for assault over booze crazed brawl
Source: MEGA

The housemaid threw a punch at the manager of London bar after several glasses were also chucked in the air.

She was thrown in a cell for the night and was released almost 24 hours later with a fine.

A source admitted it had been a "tough night" for everyone involved, while another added: "Someone kicked off outside, was smashing glasses, and then got arrested."

Royal staff had earlier enjoyed drinks at the Palace at 4pm, with the event passing without incident.

A group of around 50 including the woman later arrived for a pre-arranged party at a nearby London bar, All Bar One, when the night took a rowdy turn.

One insider said: "The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical.

"She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police.

"I've never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.”

Another added: "It had been a crazy night, we were incredibly busy and we had to deal with so many bookings.

"We were fully booked and then we had to deal with a party of 50 people on top of that."

The bar has security and is a popular destination for Christmas parties.

It is understood Met Police officers also seized its CCTV.

royal rumble buckingham palace christmas party descends into chaos as maid arrested for assault over booze crazed brawl
Source: MEGA

A Buckingham Palance spokesperson was keen to point out the rowdy bash was not an 'official Palace Christmas party'.

A force spokesperson said: "At 21.21hrs on Tuesday, December 10 officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1, following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff.

"Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

"She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident ­outside the workplace involving a ­number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

"While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust ­disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken."

