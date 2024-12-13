The Teri Garr You Never Knew: How Late Actress Went to Grave With 'Dignity and Grace' After Weathering Brutal Personal Storms Including Secret MS Battle

Garr, known for her starring roles in Young Frankenstein, Friends, and Tootsie, passed away on October 29 after her decades-long battle with the chronic autoimmune disease.

The actress was widely recognized for her work in film and television, boasting over 140 credits to her name.

However, the Oscar nominee first began noticing something was wrong around the time she filmed Tootsie. In her 2005 memoir Speedbumps, she said the first warning signs were tingling in her hands and feet, tripping, muscle weakness and fatigue.

She said: "Every movie I did, I'd go see a different doctor in the location where we were shooting, and every one had a different opinion about what it might be. Every so often someone would mention MS, but then someone else would think it was something else."