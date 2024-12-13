EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spark Kidnapping Security Alert After She Tells Fans the Costume They Use to Secretly Go Door-to-Door Christmas Carolling
Hollywood superstars Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have sparked kidnap security fears after revealing they will be going door-to-door in their well-heeled neighborhood singing Christmas carols.
Pop princess Katy will dress up as the Grinch on Christmas Eve to sing to locals, who include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Montecito, California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But the detailed info has left cop-turned-bodyguard Graham Jones rolling his eyes in surprise at the reckless over-share.
He told us: "Are these people for real? So now the bad guys know where they will be on the street and what they'll be wearing.
"That leaves them open to a potential kidnap and hostage situation. Also, if they are out and about then the house will be empty, so that's a potential break-in situation."
Singing superstar Perry, 39, was on stage in London on Wednesday night for the recording of her Christmas special for a UK TV station when she told the crowd she plans to dress up as The Grinch on Christmas Eve to sing for her neighbors.
Harry, 43, and 40-year-old Markle should be thrilled at the news as they live just down the road.
Katy said: "We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year.
"We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there are lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbors in my home town and we see all of their lights.
"Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I am dressed like The Grinch and it is going to be super fun.
"We go caroling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols."
Following their move to America, Harry and his wife struck up a bond with Orlando, 47, and his pop singer partner.
Harry previously said: "Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he’s down the road, and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.
"He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows."
In May 2023, Katy attended the King's Coronation at Westminster Abbey before headlining the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.
Next February, she will headline the opening ceremony for Harry's beloved Invictus Games, which are being held in Vancouver, Canada.
Last year the games were rocked by the departure of two senior executives and concerns the event would go "well over budget".
CEO Peter Lawless is no longer a part of the team after leaving abruptly, according to one insider who claimed he was "sacked" in a sensational report.
A Games spokesman, however, said that he had been "transitioned out" but will remain an ambassador going forward.
The event will also be staged in Whistler in February, featuring winter sports for the first time.
Amid the staff shakeups, former Chief Commercial Officer Bill Cooper also left.