EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spark Kidnapping Security Alert After She Tells Fans the Costume They Use to Secretly Go Door-to-Door Christmas Carolling

Hollywood superstars Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have sparked kidnap security fears after revealing they will be going door-to-door in their well-heeled neighborhood singing Christmas carols.

Pop princess Katy will dress up as the Grinch on Christmas Eve to sing to locals, who include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Montecito, California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the detailed info has left cop-turned-bodyguard Graham Jones rolling his eyes in surprise at the reckless over-share.

He told us: "Are these people for real? So now the bad guys know where they will be on the street and what they'll be wearing.