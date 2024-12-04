Bernie Sanders Takes Brutal Dig at Donald Trump After President-Elect Trolled Justin Trudeau By Saying He Will Make Canada America’s 51st State
Bernie Sanders has aimed a brutal dig at Donald Trump for suggesting he could make Canada America’s 51st state.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the senator, 83, told the president-elect he would have to make some requirements should he push through the move, highlighting deficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system.
Sanders wrote on X: "Trump has suggested that Canada become the 51st state in our union.
"Does that mean that we can adopt the Canadian health care system and guarantee health care to all, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and spend 50 per cent less per capita on health care?'.
He added: "I'm all for it."
Talk of Canada joining the U.S. was sparked on Monday evening when it was reported Trump, 87, floated the idea to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 52, during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago last Friday.
Trudeau travelled to Florida to meet with Trump face-to-face for the first time since the November election after the president-elect threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada.
Trump claimed he would slap tariffs on all products being imported from the neighboring country until illegal immigration and drugs coming across the border stopped.
During their meeting, Trudeau reportedly told Trump 25 per cent tariffs on Canada would kill his country's economy.
That's when Trump told the prime minister if the country can't survive ripping off the U.S., perhaps Canada could become the 51st state.
Trudeau and others at the table reportedly responded to his comment with nervous laughter.
As Sanders pointed out, Canada is a more liberal country than the U.S. with a universal health care system funded through taxes.
Any Canadian citizen or permanent resident can apply for public health insurance.
Some Americans even travel cross the border from the U.S. to obtain necessary prescription drugs as the country has much more affordable options as the government there regulates drug prices.
Sanders himself has often pointed out how much less expensive medical care and drug prices are in Canada and is a vocal supporter for universal government sponsored healthcare in the U.S. with Medicare for All.
Trump suggested during their conversation that if he did not stop people from entering the U.S. from the northern border, Canada could be divided into two states — a conservative one and a liberal one, according to sources.
Trump has taken a hard-line approach on immigration and threatened 25 percent tariffs on both Mexico and Canada on day one of his administration if his demands are not met.
Experts warn that such tariffs on the country's two largest trade partners could have devastating economic consequences on both sides of the border with consumers facing higher costs.
One of the top imports to the U.S. from Canada is crude oil and related products. It also imports cars and car parts, machinery and more. More than 75 percent of products Canada exports are to the U.S.
But Trump was not done trolling Canada ahead of taking office.
On Tuesday, he posted on Truth Social a computer generated image of him next to a Canadian flag looking over the mountains.
His caption was simply "oh Canada!"
