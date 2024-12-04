Bernie Sanders Takes Brutal Dig at Donald Trump After President-Elect Trolled Justin Trudeau By Saying He Will Make Canada America’s 51st State

Sanders wrote on X: "Trump has suggested that Canada become the 51st state in our union.

"Does that mean that we can adopt the Canadian health care system and guarantee health care to all, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and spend 50 per cent less per capita on health care?'.

He added: "I'm all for it."

Talk of Canada joining the U.S. was sparked on Monday evening when it was reported Trump, 87, floated the idea to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 52, during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago last Friday.