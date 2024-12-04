He Really is TV's Mr Nasty! Simon Cowell Accused of Ruining 'X Factor' Contestant’s Sex Life by Branding Him 'Most Annoying Act Ever'
Simon Cowell has been slammed as being "vindictive" by one former reality show contestant, RadarOnline.com has learned, who blames the judge for ruining his sex life.
Sean Smith, who competed on Britain's The X Factor in 2007, said his life changed after he met the notoriously moody music man.
Smith, 39, appeared on the show as part of a pop duo with his sister, Sarah. The two were collectively known as the group Same Difference.
The brother-sister combo initially found success on the show, reaching the finals that year, and eventually selling half a million records during their ten-year tenure together.
But looking back, Smith says his life actually became worse after his appearance, which he recently said cost him in the dating department.
In an interview with The Sun, Smith reflected: "In Same Difference, I came across as asexual and 'the protective brother'. My friends got more girls than I did because of their association with me."
He added: "I’d never had a problem with ladies before The X Factor."
Smith did, however, seem to have a problem with Cowell, 65, right from the start. Just after the group's initial audition, the sassy British judge slammed the brother-sister duo, calling them "two of the most annoying people he had ever met" and telling them to "go and watch some depressing news".
Smith said: "It wasn’t the best moment of our lives."
He claimed that Cowell continued to mock their "crazy faces", said Smith and his sister looked "insane" and that he "pitied" their parents. And that was just in their first audition.
Smith said. "It felt like Simon had a vendetta against us and there was nothing we could do about it."
Cowell did not return RadarOnline.com's request for comment.
But despite Cowell's objections, Same Difference was a hit with viewers, who sent them on to the finals, where they would finish the season in third place.
As for the judge, Smith said he was able to roll with the punches: "I didn’t take the insults personally. It kind of felt like it was a bit of a pantomime. Especially because off-camera, Simon was such a lovely guy.
"I remember him once telling me backstage, 'Look don’t take anything to heart, I’m not really being that nasty. Sometimes, when I say nasty comments, it actually does you a favor because the audience thinks you’re in trouble and they vote.'
"He told me it was the acts in the middle, who don’t get good or bad comments, that end up going out."
Over the years, Cowell has made a massive impact on the music industry and has catapulted many singers into stardom — including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Fifth Harmony.
But he has been vocal about his own reservations with the business, and recently opened up in the BBC series Boybands Forever.
He said: "You could make a lot of money, but it's a really horrible, disgusting business at times. You've got to have thick skin."
Despite the struggles and hard times, Cowell explained that musicians are warned about the industry.
He said: "There is a contract you sign which says, I will be available to shake every hand, to have my picture taken whenever requested and my privacy now has pretty much disappeared. It's just a fact.
"If you don't want that, be an accountant. You can't have it both ways."
