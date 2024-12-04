He Really is TV's Mr Nasty! Simon Cowell Accused of Ruining 'X Factor' Contestant’s Sex Life by Branding Him 'Most Annoying Act Ever'

Cowell had harsh words for Smith on 'The X Factor'

Sean Smith, who competed on Britain's The X Factor in 2007, said his life changed after he met the notoriously moody music man.

Simon Cowell has been slammed as being "vindictive" by one former reality show contestant, RadarOnline.com has learned, who blames the judge for ruining his sex life.

Smith and his sister, Sarah, auditioned as a duo named 'Same Difference.'

Smith, 39, appeared on the show as part of a pop duo with his sister, Sarah. The two were collectively known as the group Same Difference.

The brother-sister combo initially found success on the show, reaching the finals that year, and eventually selling half a million records during their ten-year tenure together.

But looking back, Smith says his life actually became worse after his appearance, which he recently said cost him in the dating department.

In an interview with The Sun, Smith reflected: "In Same Difference, I came across as asexual and 'the protective brother'. My friends got more girls than I did because of their association with me."

He added: "I’d never had a problem with ladies before The X Factor."