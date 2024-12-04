WATCH: Marvel Actor, 17, Who Starred With Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' Blockbuster Begs Fans for Help as He Reveals He's Homeless and Sleeping on Streets

Young British actor Jack Veal, who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki, has told how he is now homeless and lives on the streets.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jack Veal, who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki, is currently holed up in a trailer and has been documenting his sad plight on TikTok .

A Marvel star has begged fans for help after revealing he's homeless and living on the streets.

Veal played a young version of Hiddleston's character in Marvel series Loki but has fallen on hard times.

Veal went onto discuss his mental health struggles in video, which he posted on Monday, and explained he has suffered abuse.

"I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth."

Veal, 17, known for his role as Kid Loki in the Disney+ series, said in a video: "Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless.

Veal showed off his current living conditions in a number of TikTok videos in which he appeals for help.

Veal then panned the camera around to show the area where he is currently staying as he looks for help.

"Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate'

"I have nowhere else to go, and I need help.

"I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell.

"I have autism, ADHD , and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis.

He said: "I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.

"It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else.

"I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.

"I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible.

"I'll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help."