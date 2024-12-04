WATCH: Marvel Actor, 17, Who Starred With Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' Blockbuster Begs Fans for Help as He Reveals He's Homeless and Sleeping on Streets
A Marvel star has begged fans for help after revealing he's homeless and living on the streets.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jack Veal, who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki, is currently holed up in a trailer and has been documenting his sad plight on TikTok.
Veal, 17, known for his role as Kid Loki in the Disney+ series, said in a video: "Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless.
"I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth."
Veal went onto discuss his mental health struggles in video, which he posted on Monday, and explained he has suffered abuse.
He continued: "I didn't have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health.
"I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis.
"I can't stay at my grandparents' because my granddad is terminally unwell.
"I have nowhere else to go, and I need help.
"Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate'
Veal then panned the camera around to show the area where he is currently staying as he looks for help.
He said: "I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.
"It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else.
"I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.
"I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible.
"I'll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help."
Less than 24 hours later, Veal shared another update with a much more hopeful tone.
He said: "I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations.
"I don't know what you guys have done but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me and they're taking action now.
"They're actually doing something so God bless you all."
He continued: "I'll let you know how the meeting goes and there's no promises, but this is the first time they've considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all."
Veal, who was born in 2007, made his first on-screen appearance at 10 years old when he appeared in the drama film My Name Is Lenny.
That same year, he appeared in the crime drama Tin Star and appeared as Young James in five episodes of the show The End of the F***ing World the following year.
He also made an appearance in 2018's The Favourite as well as an episode of British TV series Call The Midwife.
Veal played the young version of Hiddleston's character in Loki in 2021 with his last screen credit being sci-fi show The Peripheral the following year.
