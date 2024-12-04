Swedish Princess Dead at 87: Royal Family Member Remembers Her as ‘A Colorful and Straightforward Person' in Emotional Tribute

The princess was known for her colorful lifestyle, most of it while living in Spain.

The palace has yet to inform the public of Birgitta's cause of death , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Princess Birgitta of Sweden has died at the age of 87, the Swedish Royal Palace announced.

The royal, who was married to the late Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern, was also the second sister of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Gustaf released an emotional tribute to his sibling and said: "With great sadness today, I have received the news that my sister, Princess Birgitta, has died.

"My sister was a colourful and straightforward person who will be deeply missed by me and my family."

He concluded: "Together with my entire family, I send my condolences to Princess Birgitta's children and grandchildren."