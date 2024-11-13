Simon Cowell Strikes Out at Boybands — Saying He Nearly Hit '90s Singing Hero in the Face as He Opens Up About 'Disgusting' Music Business
Simon Cowell has opened up about the "horrible and disgusting" music industry after being in the business for decades.
In a new documentary, the television personality and record executive shared details about the dark side of 90s boybands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the BBC series Boybands Forever, Cowell, 65, recalled working with 5ive — an English boy band from London — and shared details about the time he nearly punched one of the members in the face.
In 1997, the band 5ive — consisting of Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon, J Brown and Abz Love — was signed by Cowell and BMG/RCA for a six-album deal.
However, the band struggled with their overwhelming fame and their nonstop schedules.
Robinson, 44, revealed details about an altercation in 2001 and claimed: "I pinned one of the big cheeses at the record label up against his desk with my foot, crushing him into the wall, and said, 'I will f***ing leave this band, you try and f***ing stop me,' with Simon Cowell trying to fight me off him."
Cowell admitted: "We almost ended up in a fistfight. I was that close to punching him in the face."
Robinson added: "I'd lost my mind. They had to call security and carry me out of the building kicking and screaming like a f***ing wild dog."
Cowell recalled following the explosive fight: "Maybe a week later I‘m called into another meeting, and everyone’s there and they’re going you can’t leave."
In 2001, 5ive ended up parting ways and after reuniting a handful of times over the years, the group now consists of Neville, Conlon, and Robinson.
In the documentary, Cowell didn't hold back when discussing the harsh truth about the music industry.
He said: "You could make a lot of money, but it's a really horrible, disgusting business at times. You've got to have thick skin."
Despite the struggles and hard times, Cowell explained that musicians are warned about the industry.
He said: "There is a contract you sign which says, I will be available to shake every hand, to have my picture taken whenever requested and my privacy now has pretty much disappeared. It's just a fact.
"If you don't want that, be an accountant. You can't have it both ways."
Over the years, Cowell has made a massive impact on the music industry and has catapulted many singers into stardom — including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Fifth Harmony, as well as One Direction.
Recently, One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away after plunging from a hotel balcony.
At the time of his death, Payne had multiple drugs in his system.
Cowell, who helped form the band One Direction from The X-Factor in 2010, broke his silence on the heartbreaking situation.
He wrote: “I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”
