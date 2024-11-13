Simon Cowell Strikes Out at Boybands — Saying He Nearly Hit '90s Singing Hero in the Face as He Opens Up About 'Disgusting' Music Business

In the documentary, Cowell didn't hold back when discussing the harsh truth about the music industry.

He said: "You could make a lot of money, but it's a really horrible, disgusting business at times. You've got to have thick skin."

Despite the struggles and hard times, Cowell explained that musicians are warned about the industry.

He said: "There is a contract you sign which says, I will be available to shake every hand, to have my picture taken whenever requested and my privacy now has pretty much disappeared. It's just a fact.

"If you don't want that, be an accountant. You can't have it both ways."