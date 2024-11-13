Pamela Anderson's Shocking Sexual Assault Admission: Former 'Baywatch' Pin-Up Reveals She Was 'Molested as Child, Raped at 12 — and Gang-Raped in Teens'
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her traumatic childhood, which saw her molested as a child, raped at 12 and gang raped in her teens.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 57, believes her parents "tried to keep her safe," despite being a victim of the horrific attacks.
The actress discussed her turbulent relationship with her father Barry and mother Carol in a new interview in The Sunday Times, claiming they were "loving", while also admitting she now "feels more myself than ever" having created a "character" she embodied to deal with the "trauma" she suffered growing up.
Anderson made the shock revelations about her past during a speech at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.
She said: "I did not have an easy childhood. Despite loving parents, I was molested from age six by a female babysitter.
"I went to a friend's boyfriend's house and his older brother decided to teach me backgammon which led into a back massage, which led into rape. My first heterosexual experience.
"He was 25 years old and I was 12."
The former Playboy cover girl then added a school boyfriend "decided it would be funny to gang-rape me with six friends. I wanted off this earth."
Anderson also reflected on her parents' own tumultuous relationship, admitting to Glamour in September there were times when she hoped her mother would leave her father.
She recalled: "Well, I know my parents, my dad was a terrible drinker, and my mom kind of figured out a way… And I blamed her, too, because why was she staying in this kind of relationship?
"There were many times where I didn't want her to stay in it. But, they worked it out. They're madly in love.
"And I just accepted their relationship is theirs; it's not my business. And I love my dad. My dad is such an interesting person. He's in Mensa, the family's Finnish. He's very poetic."
After hearing of her rape trauma, Anderson's mom told of her devastation over her daughter’s claims.
Carol told MailOnline: "This whole thing is a complete shock. This is a terrible, dramatic thing to have happened to Pamela and if she went through that all by herself it is horrible.
"I am kind of numb over it all, I sat there with my mouth open when I found out. My husband Barry and I always felt we were there all the time for the kids so it's just terrible to hear this now."
Carol said she knew nothing of the speech in France until she received an email from her afterwards telling her what she'd said.
Carol said: "It was as much a shock to me as it was to everyone, especially when you think you're close to the kids.
"My son Gerry, God he cried for four hours, I have never seen him cry like that, because it makes you feel you haven't done your job of protecting Pamela.
"Pamela wrote in the email, 'Mom don't take this personally, I love you so much and we get our strength and our work habits from you,' she just felt that she wanted to get it off her chest.
"It must have been a lot to go through especially at the age she was."
