Pamela Anderson's Shocking Sexual Assault Admission: Former 'Baywatch' Pin-Up Reveals She Was 'Molested as Child, Raped at 12 — and Gang-Raped in Teens'

Anderson also reflected on her parents' own tumultuous relationship, admitting to Glamour in September there were times when she hoped her mother would leave her father.

She recalled: "Well, I know my parents, my dad was a terrible drinker, and my mom kind of figured out a way… And I blamed her, too, because why was she staying in this kind of relationship?

"There were many times where I didn't want her to stay in it. But, they worked it out. They're madly in love.

"And I just accepted their relationship is theirs; it's not my business. And I love my dad. My dad is such an interesting person. He's in Mensa, the family's Finnish. He's very poetic."

After hearing of her rape trauma, Anderson's mom told of her devastation over her daughter’s claims.