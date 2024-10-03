Pamela Anderson, 57, Going 'Cold Turkey' on Botox and Fillers: 'Being Healthy Emotionally and Physically Is Much More Important To Her Now'
Pamela Anderson is on top of the world after years of heartache, trauma and being counted out.
For decades, Anderson was regarded as little more than a blonde bombshell who hit the beach in a red Baywatch swimsuit, posed for Playboy and endured a string of failed relationships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She is now showing the world a different side of herself with a fresh no-makeup look – which she dubbed "fun and freeing" – along with her Emmy-nominated documentary Pamela, a Love Story, and her memoir Love, Pamela.
Anderson, 57, infamously ditched makeup when she attended Paris Fashion Week in the fall of 2023.
In an interview with Glamour, Anderson explained her decision not to "chase youth".
She said: "I’ve just done it, and I've played with it.
"I've nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my 20s than it did now."
Anderson added: "This process is really empowering. I know it seems a little bit crazy. I'm also trying to find myself and who I am, kind of, underneath it all and trying to peel back the layers."
She explained her no-makeup routine also includes cutting out fillers, Botox and hair dye.
A source added: "Aging doesn’t bother her. What's more important is she's healthy and emotionally in a good place."
Anderson is also garnering rave reviews for her gritty portrayal of an aged-out Las Vegas dancer in Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl.
In a September 7 interview, she said: "I feel so blessed and fortunate that I got this opportunity and chance to have this role that I've thought I could have a long time ago."
An insider told Star: "She's earned it. After her documentary and book, people started to respect Pam as a woman of intelligence who has a purpose in life.
"She can finally show people who she really is and have her say."
- 'Caught His Eye': Pamela Anderson Spills ALL About Walking In On Jack Nicholson's Steamy 'Threesome' At The Playboy Mansion
- Battle Of The 'Baywatch' Babes: Inside Pamela Anderson's Behind-The-Scenes Rivalry With Co-Star Donna D'Errico
- REVEALED: Secret Plot To Recast Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Role With Gena Lee Nolin, Actress Was Hanging On By A Thread For 'Prima-Donna' Antics
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In her memoir Love, Pamela, Anderson admitted she contributed to keeping herself under a limited label.
She wrote: "I underestimated myself too."
The insider continued: "It's sad that she harbors no resentment about being pigeonholed as a bombshell.
"Having nothing to live up to is a good position to be in. You can surprise everyone. But with full sentences, you're a genius."
The source added Anderson is thrilled to be "proving who she is" in The Last Showgirl, especially after writing off acting when the script first came to her.
They said: "Pam really saw a lot of herself in this role. It's the kind of project one would wait a lifetime for."
Much like her career, her personal life is also in a great place.
At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, she moved to her native Canada to live in her farmhouse on Vancouver Island, where she grew up.
The source said: "It's the place she feels most herself and most at peace, living with nature."
As for romance, the source said, men are "not a focus".
Instead, the former Baywatch star is focusing on life with her sons.
The insider added: "Her sons mean everything to her."
Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26, are said to be "really supportive of her" and they've "clearly seen how she's flourished in the spotlight of light."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.