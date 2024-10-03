Pamela Anderson, 57, Going 'Cold Turkey' on Botox and Fillers: 'Being Healthy Emotionally and Physically Is Much More Important To Her Now'

Anderson, 57, infamously ditched makeup when she attended Paris Fashion Week in the fall of 2023.

In an interview with Glamour, Anderson explained her decision not to "chase youth".

She said: "I’ve just done it, and I've played with it.

"I've nothing against makeup, but I felt like it just looked better on me in my 20s than it did now."

Anderson added: "This process is really empowering. I know it seems a little bit crazy. I'm also trying to find myself and who I am, kind of, underneath it all and trying to peel back the layers."

She explained her no-makeup routine also includes cutting out fillers, Botox and hair dye.

A source added: "Aging doesn’t bother her. What's more important is she's healthy and emotionally in a good place."