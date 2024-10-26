Loved-Up Liam: 'Taken' Star Neeson, 72, Admits He's 'Madly In Love' With Pamela Anderson, 57 — After Declaring His Dating Days Are in 'Past'
Liam Neeson recently said his dating days were in the “past”.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal he is now in “love” with his bombshell Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson.
Neeson, 72, praised the 57-year-old and said she was "terrific to work with".
During a recent interview, the actor – whose wife Natasha Richardson died aged 45 after a ski accident in 2009 – added about former Baywatch pin-up Anderson: "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you.
"No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."
Anderson also showered her film co-star with praise in a chat, describing him as "the perfect gentleman" and "humble".
She revealed: "He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."
The actress – who has famously ditched her blonde “bimbo” look to go make-up free in public – also claimed Neeson "sincerely" looked after her wellbeing on set.
Anderson recalled: "He wrapped his coat around me when I was cold."
Despite Neeson's warm words and kind gestures toward his co-star, his "love" for Anderson seems to be purely platonic.
The Taken actor gave another interview, revealing he was done dating when he told the interviewer: "I'm past all that."
Neeson was married to actress Natasha from 1994 until her untimely death in 2009.
She died due to a head injury caused by a ski accident in Quebec.
At first, Richardson refused any medical help but complained of a severe headache about two hours after the accident.
She was flown to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, where she died two days later from
Afterward, the Schindler's List actor dated public relations executive Freya St Johnston for two years.
He has not publicly dated anyone since.
Anderson is currently married to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, but the former Playboy model has had several marriages over the years.
Her first marriage was to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with whom she shares adult sons Brandon and Dylan.
Lee and Anderson eloped on the beach in Mexico in 1995 after only knowing each other for a couple of days but divorced three years later.
She had a shortlived marriage with Kid Rock in 2006 but split in less than a year after Anderson refused to move to Michigan, where the rapper lived.
Anderon tied the knot twice with Rick Solomon in 2007 and again in 2013 and was married to film producer Jon Peters for 12 days in 2020.
In the upcoming Naked Gun movie reboot, Anderson plays a "femme fatale" opposite Neeson, who stars as Frank Drebin Jr., presumably the son of Nielsen's character Frank Drebin from the famous crime spoof film series from 1988.
While the Oscar-nominated actor praised Anderson's work during his interview with People, he seemed less sure of his own comedy skills as the lead, telling the outlet: "Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don't know."
