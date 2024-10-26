Loved-Up Liam: 'Taken' Star Neeson, 72, Admits He's 'Madly In Love' With Pamela Anderson, 57 — After Declaring His Dating Days Are in 'Past'

But RadarOnline.com can reveal he is now in “love” with his bombshell Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson .

Liam Neeson recently said his dating days were in the “past”.

Neeson, 72, praised the 57-year-old and said she was "terrific to work with".

During a recent interview, the actor – whose wife Natasha Richardson died aged 45 after a ski accident in 2009 – added about former Baywatch pin-up Anderson: "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you.

"No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."