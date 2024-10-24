Liam Neeson’s Lonely Last Days: ‘Taken’ Star, 72, Declares He’s ‘Past’ Dating 15 Years After Wife’s Death — and Declares He’s Ditching Action Roles

Asked by People if he's currently dating, he said: "No, in a word. I’m past all that."

Neeson's wife of 15 years Natasha Richardson died from injuries sustained in a skiing accident in 2009, aged just 45.

Prior to meeting his late wife while working on the 1993 Broadway revival of Anna Christie, Neeson also dated Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields and Helen Mirren, his co-star in the 1981 movie Excalibur.