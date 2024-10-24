King Charles 'Being Force-Fed' Amid Cancer Battle: 'He Eats Half an Avocado to Sustain Himself Throughout the Day'
Amid King Charles' cancer battle, it has been reported that the royal chooses to only eat half of an avocado for lunch after his doctors and wife ordered him to at least eat a snack to sustain himself.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch preferred to skip his mid-day meal altogether but was required to eat something to get through the day during his ongoing cancer treatment.
For the first time, King Charles has started eating lunch - something the busy monarch previously deemed a "luxury".
The 75-year-old has taken the advice of his doctor, aides and wife, Queen Camilla, 77, and added a small meal to his routine.
A source said: "He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness."
King Charles is known to mostly skip mid-day meals, choosing to "power through" his busy schedule of duties without eating. However, following orders from doctors, the King has opted for a healthy snack to fill his stomach.
A source revealed: "With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime - a snack really."
While Charles eats his superfruit, Camilla reportedly eats a traditional chicken broth packed with cabbage, peas and beans. She also chooses to enjoy smoked salmon from time to time.
King Charles has far simpler tastes compared to the rest of the royal family.
Food critic and author Tom Parker Bowels told the BBC the King and Queen would have porridge together during cold mornings and finish their breakfast with a dollop of homemade honey from Camilla's bees.
When Parker was asked if there was anything special about the porridge, he replied: "Nope. It's just good old fashioned porridge made with milk and cream and a bit of honey."
Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman once said the monarch had seven eggs boiled for breakfast each morning, but he would only eat one.
Charles refuted the claim. However, it was even mentioned in the Frequently Asked Questions section of his royal residence, Clarence House.
The residence's response read: "No, he doesn't and never has done, at breakfast or any other time."
Royal Chef Darren McGrady previously told Delish how Charles' favorite meal is lamb with mushroom risotto.
He said: "He loves wild mushrooms and would take his chefs to Balmoral to show them where the best mushrooms are. We brought them back to Buckingham Palace, and they were the most amazing porcini mushrooms."
