Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘Forced Employees to Carry Pink Cocaine at All Times' — the Same Deadly Drug Found in Tragic Liam Payne's System
Sean 'Diddy' Combs forced his staff to carry the fashionable drug taken by Liam Payne before his death at all times, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 54, told employees to keep pink cocaine in pouches or fanny bags so the illegal substance was on hand if partygoers asked for it.
Pink cocaine, a drug cocktail ingested in either pill or powder form that consists of ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine and a psychedelic used to treat sexual dysfunction known as 2-CB or Tusi, was found in Payne's system following his tragic death last week.
According to a lawsuit filed back in February producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Diddy's chief of staff Kristina Khorram demanded "all employees from the butler, the chef to the housekeepers, to walk around" with that substance, as well as cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana gummies and the date rape drug GHB.
Jones claimed in the lawsuit: "It was important to defendant Khorram to have Mr Combs’ drug of choice immediately ready when he asks for it."
The producer, who sued Diddy for sexual assault, alleged he witnessed Khorram distribute the drugs to the disgraced rapper and his celebrity guests on a yacht and his homes in Los Angeles, New York City and Miami.
He also claimed the ex-chief of staff openly ordered her assistants to "keep Mr. Combs 'high' off gummies and pills throughout the 13 months Jones worked with them," according to the complaint.
Jones alleged Diddy himself offered him cocaine at one point but he "rejected" him. Shortly after, he was allegedly sexually assaulted in a bathroom by the cousin of the rapper’s then-girlfriend Yung Miami.
In the suit, the producer also accused Yung Miami, who dated the rapper off and on from 2021 to 2024, of transporting pink cocaine for her famous boyfriend and being a sex worker for him.
The City Girls member, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, denied the allegations in April.
Diddy blasted the Jones' lawsuit, stating in August it's filled with "legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods" and is seeking for it to be dismissed.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week pink cocaine may spark a deadly epidemic and could have a "nightmare" effect on those wealthy enough to get their hands on it.
A source said: "This drug cocktail is a nightmare as it can kill so fast, and yet it’s the biggest craze in the Hollywood drugs scene.
"It’s overtaking ketamine in popularity, and the deaths from it are going to hit epidemic proportions among the rich and famous who can afford it as there’s so much packed into it."
The name "pink cocaine" stems from its bright pink hue - derived from food coloring - which sometimes includes strawberry flavoring that can be inhaled or taken in pill form.
The drug is commonly referred to on the street as "tusi" or "tuci" and functions as both a stimulant and a depressant.
Former DEA agent Bill Bodner told how the fashionable" drug, which rose in popularity in Latin American nightclubs, is "very, very cheap to make and they can kind of tailor the drug to what the drug user is looking for."
It has also amassed massive popularity in Ibiza recently - where Brits often go to party.
