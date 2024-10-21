Toxicology Tests Reveal Liam Payne Was High on Killer Cocktail of Crack, 'Pink Cocaine' and More Before Balcony Death Plunge — As Singer's Devastated Dad Refuses to Leave Side of His Boy's Body

ABC News also reported a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week that white powder, matches, and burnet aluminum foil had been found in the singer's hotel room following his fateful plunge from his hotel balcony at Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.

Fellow guests also reported Payne to have been acting "erratic" in the lobby just hours before his death, with the hotel's owner even phoning 911 in fear that Payne's life was "at risk".