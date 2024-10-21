Toxicology Tests Reveal Liam Payne Was High on Killer Cocktail of Crack, 'Pink Cocaine' and More Before Balcony Death Plunge — As Singer's Devastated Dad Refuses to Leave Side of His Boy's Body
Troubled former heartthrob Liam Payne allegedly had a deadly mix of drugs in his system at the time of his shocking death in Buenos Aires last week.
According to new toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
ABC News also reported a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week that white powder, matches, and burnet aluminum foil had been found in the singer's hotel room following his fateful plunge from his hotel balcony at Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.
Fellow guests also reported Payne to have been acting "erratic" in the lobby just hours before his death, with the hotel's owner even phoning 911 in fear that Payne's life was "at risk".
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall, including a cranial fracture.
The update comes as the singer's father, Geoff Payne, is currently in Argentina, refusing to leave until he figures out plans to bring back his son's body.
Geoff arrived at the hotel on Friday and is now working to bring his son's body home after the post-mortem is finished.
A source told the Mirror: "Liam’s loved ones just want him home, back where he belongs among his family."
"They have been tackling the logistics about how best to get his body back to the UK. Geoff is determined to accompany his son home."
Following his death, Payne's father made the painful trip from the UK to South America — but the grieving family will have to go through a long and agonizing process to retrieve the body.
Payne's family was "utterly devastated" following the news of his death and released a statement the following day.
They said: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
Several other people from the star's life have released statements following his death.
His ex-bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - released a joint statement stating they were "completely devastated" by the news of their "brother."
They wrote: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
Payne's ex Cheryl Cole, who shares her 7-year-old son Bear with the late singer, also shared a tribute on Instagram after reports the former Britain's Got Talent judge "couldn't stop weeping" following news of his death.
She wrote: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time. 'I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."
"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a ear friend and a father to our seven year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again..."
