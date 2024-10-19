Liam Payne's Will Secrets: Star's $70MILLION Net Worth Revealed After Balcony Plunge Death — and the Heartbreaking Promise He Made About Fortune Before He Died

In a 2022 interview, Payne said, "My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]," in reference to his son with Cheryl Cole named Bear.

Payne died after he fell from the third floor of a Buenos Aires, Argentina, hotel on Wednesday, October 16. The One Direction crooner was reported to have been acting "erratically" before the plunge, and his room was covered with "white powder."

With his massive wealth going to his 7-year-old son, further reports have emerged showcasing the star's "selfless" acts of charity with his millions. Payne reportedly spent 10,000 pounds in one night helping out various people and their GoFundMe campaigns.

This led one of the boy band icon's friends to share, "Liam had all this money and, yes, he had fancy things in life, but he also had a burning desire to use his money to do good."