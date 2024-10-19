Liam Payne's Will Secrets: Star's $70MILLION Net Worth Revealed After Balcony Plunge Death — and the Heartbreaking Promise He Made About Fortune Before He Died
Liam Payne reportedly left behind a staggering $70 million net worth thanks to his time with One Direction.
Sources now confirm the singer-songwriter's will has numerous secrets but one promise he made during an interview is likely on the front page.
In a 2022 interview, Payne said, "My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]," in reference to his son with Cheryl Cole named Bear.
Payne died after he fell from the third floor of a Buenos Aires, Argentina, hotel on Wednesday, October 16. The One Direction crooner was reported to have been acting "erratically" before the plunge, and his room was covered with "white powder."
With his massive wealth going to his 7-year-old son, further reports have emerged showcasing the star's "selfless" acts of charity with his millions. Payne reportedly spent 10,000 pounds in one night helping out various people and their GoFundMe campaigns.
This led one of the boy band icon's friends to share, "Liam had all this money and, yes, he had fancy things in life, but he also had a burning desire to use his money to do good."
"Even in the weeks leading up to his death — and when he was battling his own demons — he was helping others," they added. "He was really passionate about being a good person, especially when it came to children. He was like one of his idols George Michael in that respect," when referencing the tragic, yet charitable singer-songwriter who died in his sleep on Christmas Day 2016.
Payne was also reported to have spent 770 pounds on a young girl's medical bills stemming from injuries sustained from a school shooting.
Payne said at the time, "As a father, it hits me differently. I have been spending the last few nights trying to finish off the donations so they can get the operations they need — they would be free in my country. I can’t not look at a sick child and not see Bear. I’m not asking for people to say well done or I’m amazing."
The "Get Low" singer continued, "What I care about is that that child gets to live the life it’s supposed to."
- REVEALED: Nate Dogg’s Estate Worth $2.7 Million, Late Rapper’s Widow & Nine Children Receiving Six-Figure Payouts
- Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
- Liam Payne Suicide Fears Grow: Singer Left Behind Diary-Style Album With Song Called 'Teardrops' — Packed With Lyrics About 'Heavy Weight' and Having 'No Way Out'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The tragic star admitted that he was "f----- up" in the days leading to a death that has "stunned" the entertainment industry.
An anonymous U.S. hotel guest using the pseudonym "Rebecca" told an outlet that a friend of hers was due to check into Payne's room that he had not yet vacated.
"I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognize him, there was something a bit desperate about him," she spilled.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.