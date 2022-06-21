'GHB Gave Him Confidence': George Michael's Final Years & Drug Use Exposed

The powerhouse performer, known for his megahits I Want Your Sex and Careless Whisper, would later grow a liking for the "date rape" drug GHB, according to a gripping new biography written by author James Gavin.

"He slept until mid-afternoon then stayed high on pot for almost every waking moment," Gavin wrote in an excerpt seen by Page Six, detailing the singer's series of arrests before.

"He sat at his computer playing video games, binge-watched TV, arranged GHB-fueled trysts and took midnight joints to [Hampstead] Heath [in Europe]," the author continued.