George Michael's Sister 'Died Of A Broken Heart' & Will Be Buried Next To Star Hairdresser Melanie Panayiotou had 'piled on weight' after singer's tragic death.

George Michael’s devastated sister Melanie Panayiotou “died of a broken heart” after never getting over her famed brother’s death, according to The Sun on Sunday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melanie, 55, died on the third-year anniversary of George’s death at age 53 on Christmas Day.

The hairdresser was reportedly found dead in her London home on December 25 by her sister, Yioda.

Melanie’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, though police told reporters it is not being treated as suspicious.

She is now expected to be buried in the same plot next to George, who has no headstone because the family doesn’t want fans to besiege the grave site.

A family source said told the British publication, “People think she died from a broken heart. She had been living as a recluse and only really went out to the hairdressers and post office and occasionally with her older sister Yioda.

“She stayed indoors, had shopping delivered and rarely left the house.”

A source told The Mail on Sunday that Melanie had also “piled on weight” after her brother’s death.

A relative noted, “Mel had a heart of gold. She was exceptionally close to George and his death hit her hard. She will be missed tremendously.”

The “Last Christmas” singer was found dead in his home by his longtime boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz — who is currently fighting for a piece of his massive fortune. George’s death was reportedly caused by fatty liver disease.

Former hairdresser Fawaz, as Radar readers know, was grilled for weeks by authorities over George’s untimely death, until police finally issued a statement clearing him of foul play.

A coroner’s report ultimately attributed the star’s death to “natural causes.”

Melanie was reportedly upset by her family’s legal battles with Fawaz, 46, who left one of the late singer’s homes amid charges that he had trashed the place.

Fawaz admitted to smashing windows, but contended at the time, “I was renovating. I was changing things around.”

A fan who claimed to have spoken to Melanie said, “The one thing that really got to her was Fadi.

“She said he was a ‘complete nightmare’ for the family.”