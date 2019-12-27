George Michael’s sister has died — exactly three years after the singer’s Christmas Day death.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Melanie Panayiotou was reportedly found dead in her London home on Wednesday, December 25, by her sister, Yioda. She was 55.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed, though police told reporters it is not being treated as suspicious.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the “Last Christmas” star died on December 25, 2016, at age 53. He was found dead in his home by his longtime boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz — who is currently fighting for a piece of his massive fortune. His cause of death was marked as a cardiomyopathy, myocarditis and a fatty liver.

Throughout his more than 30 years in the music industry, Michael became known for his role in the pop band, Wham! He also hit the top of the charts with his own singles. His first solo album, Faith, won the Top Billboard 200 Album award in 1989.

Some of his most famous songs include “Careless Whisperer” and “One More Try.” He sold over 100,000 million albums around the world.

Just last month, in November, Melanie commented on her famous brother’s film, Last Christmas, based on his hit song. She told The Big Issue — in what would become her final interview — “Yog [her nickname for George] adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film. I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emilia [Clarke]’s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles.”

“And, most importantly, we all, together with our dear departed Yog (my ‘very proud to be gay’ brother — contrary to what you may have read recently!) wish a very merry, merry, Christmas,” she added.

Yioda has not yet spoken publicly of her sister’s sudden death.