EXCLUSIVE Liam Payne Suicide Fears Grow: Singer Left Behind Diary-Style Album With Song Called 'Teardrops' — Packed With Lyrics About 'Heavy Weight' and Having 'No Way Out'

The One Direction member fell to his death from the balcony of a room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16. His passing followed his "erratic" behavior reported by witnesses who saw Payne smash his laptop before being escorted back to his room that was "strewn with white powder."

Despite his alleged troubles, the singer was still creating his art, according to a source.

"Liam was always working on songs on his laptop and was in the process of setting up a home studio in Miami but the record was essentially done," they said. "Most of the tracks were heard by the label and played to his team. Lyrically it’s heavy but Liam was really proud of it and was keen to open up so others going through similar things didn’t feel alone."

In March, Payne shared, "Every one of these songs is a story from my life. For the first time, you really get a picture of what it was like for me each day of making this record like this. This album is literally this last year for me, how I was feeling on those days is each record."