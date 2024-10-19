EXCLUSIVE Liam Payne Suicide Fears Grow: Singer Left Behind Diary-Style Album With Song Called 'Teardrops' — Packed With Lyrics About 'Heavy Weight' and Having 'No Way Out'
Liam Payne's tragic death at the age of 31 has many left wondering about "his mental well-being" before his demise, which his unreleased final album could provide clues for.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the "diary-like" record contains numerous "red flag" lyrics such as, "Everyone is talking. I can’t process this now, I got no way out, no way out," before the doomed singer ominously adds, "I still got a heavy weight on my back. Wish that I could brush it off just like that."
The One Direction member fell to his death from the balcony of a room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16. His passing followed his "erratic" behavior reported by witnesses who saw Payne smash his laptop before being escorted back to his room that was "strewn with white powder."
Despite his alleged troubles, the singer was still creating his art, according to a source.
"Liam was always working on songs on his laptop and was in the process of setting up a home studio in Miami but the record was essentially done," they said. "Most of the tracks were heard by the label and played to his team. Lyrically it’s heavy but Liam was really proud of it and was keen to open up so others going through similar things didn’t feel alone."
In March, Payne shared, "Every one of these songs is a story from my life. For the first time, you really get a picture of what it was like for me each day of making this record like this. This album is literally this last year for me, how I was feeling on those days is each record."
If it receives a rumored posthumous release, the record would be the former boy band member's second studio album after 2019's LP1. If it comes together, its lyrical content has some worried it could serve as a metaphorical suicide note that drastically contradicts claims of Payne tripping and falling.
"Liam was clearly a very troubled man, and these lyrics show it," a source ominously shared. "Lines about having a weight on his back and feeling trapped are fueling the fire of fears he jumped."
The star was said to look "bloated out" with a "pills and booze face" before his tragic plunge from the lux hotel's third floor. Payne was rumored to have been working on a documentary about One Direction before his death before apparently ditching that project to focus on music.
"This time last year, Liam was all fired up about his comeback and teasing new music, but then his health deteriorated," a source stated.
