Rosie O'Donnell's Family Nightmare: Daughter Chelsea Arrested for Child Neglect After Infant Found Near Meth Pipe

The arrest came on September 10 at the 27-year-old's home in Marinette County in Wisconsin.

Authorities responded to a domestic disturbance and found her home in appalling condition, with filthy dishes, feces, garbage used diapers and female hygiene products strewn around.

More disturbingly, they discovered meth pipes, needles and a digital scale within easy reach of the ex-talk show host's 11-month-old grandson, prompting Child Protective Services to intervene.

Chelsea, reportedly battling addiction issues, called law enforcement to which the 911 operator reported hearing a woman tell someone in the background to "get the h--- away," from her. Once police showed up, she told officers she was just having a heated argument with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.

The grimy state of the home painted a bleak picture as officers described rotten food and the overwhelming stench of spoiled milk upon arrival.