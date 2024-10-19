Your tip
Hard Day's Fright: Ravaged Ringo Starr's Dying Days Revealed — Ailing Beatles Hero, 84, 'Finally Paying' For Party Decades Lost In 'Haze of Drink and Drugs’

ringo starrs dying days
Source: MEGA

Ravaged Ringo Starr, the 80-year-old ailing Beatles hero, confronts the consequences of decades of alcohol and drugs.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Legendary Beatle and health nut Ringo Starr's wholesome lifestyle isn't having the same effect it once had — as the 84-year-old drummer was forced to scrap the rest of his U.S. tour due to illness.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ringo's still keeping up with an all-organic vegan diet and hasn't touched a drop of alcohol in 36 years, but even an obsession with health and avoiding germs doesn't seem to be enough anymore."

On doctor's orders, the Hall of Fame rocker canceled the last two tour dates in New York and Philadelphia after coming down with a bad cold.

Said a source: "For a guy who never even gets the sniffles, this is worrying. It's got him panicking over what's next."

Starr has admitted he compromised his health by spending almost two decades "lost in a haze of alcohol and drugs."

What's more, in 1979, the “Octopus's Garden” singer almost died when he suffered severe gut problems and had several feet of intestine removed!

But he's now been clean and sober for nearly four decades and is known to take large amounts of herbal remedies, healing teas and nutritional supplements.

Explained our source: "He prides himself on his healthy lifestyle and claims it's the reason he's still got the energy to tour at his age.

"But clearly, he's still vulnerable to getting sick, and a lot of people think it's time he gives up touring altogether."

But the stubborn octogenarian isn't ready to “Let It Be” and has vowed to make up the shows with his All-Starr Band.

Said the insider: "He's not happy about having to miss these shows and says once he feels better he'll be back.

"He's trying his best to stave off the inevitable effects of Father Time, but it's not working like it did when he was younger."

