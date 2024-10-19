Hard Day's Fright: Ravaged Ringo Starr's Dying Days Revealed — Ailing Beatles Hero, 84, 'Finally Paying' For Party Decades Lost In 'Haze of Drink and Drugs’

Legendary Beatle and health nut Ringo Starr's wholesome lifestyle isn't having the same effect it once had — as the 84-year-old drummer was forced to scrap the rest of his U.S. tour due to illness.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ringo's still keeping up with an all-organic vegan diet and hasn't touched a drop of alcohol in 36 years, but even an obsession with health and avoiding germs doesn't seem to be enough anymore."