Sexy Shania Twain, 59, ‘Wearing Out’ Husband Frédéric Thiébaud, 59, With Her Wild Sex Demands: ‘Her Energy Levels Are Through the Roof!’

Although Twain's rep laughed off talk of her hubby having a tough time keeping up, the insider said: "It's a big adjustment for him because it's not just her vitality for work and life that's skyrocketed. She's also very sexually charged again.

"Her libido is sky-high, and he's been complaining to people she's wearing him out! He adores her and thinks she's the most beautiful woman in the world.

"But he doesn't have the stamina of a twentysomething, so it's got him worried about keeping her satisfied!"

