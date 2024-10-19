Your tip
Sexy Shania Twain, 59, ‘Wearing Out’ Husband Frédéric Thiébaud, 59, With Her Wild Sex Demands: ‘Her Energy Levels Are Through the Roof!’

Sexy 59-year-old Shania Twain is ‘wearing out’ her husband Frédéric Thiébaud with her wild sex demands and high energy.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Shania Twain is "as vibrant as ever" at 59 — but sources said her 54-year-old hubby, businessman Frédéric Thiébaud, is struggling to keep up with the insatiable singer in the bedroom!

The countrified pop queen turned heads on the red carpet late last month in a stylish fitted dress.

Shania Twain’s husband, Frédéric Thiébaud is said to be struggling to keep up with the insatiable singer in the bedroom!

An insider said: "Shania's getting rave reviews everywhere. She looks fantastic plus her energy levels are through the roof, which is such a massive relief after grappling with her health for nearly 20 years."

Twain's successful career was derailed in 2003 by Lyme disease, which left her plagued by fatigue, dizzy spells, blackouts and more.

The tick-borne illness also damaged Shania Twain’s vocal cords.

The tick-borne illness also damaged her vocal cords and the determined hitmaker spent 15 years regaining her voice.

Said a source: "She battled back and feels like she has a new lease on life along with a hot-ticket Vegas residency."

The insider added Thibaud is "thrilled" his wife of 13 years is "going full steam ahead again."

An insider said Shania Twain’s husband, Frédéric Thibaud adores her and thinks she's the most beautiful woman in the world.

Although Twain's rep laughed off talk of her hubby having a tough time keeping up, the insider said: "It's a big adjustment for him because it's not just her vitality for work and life that's skyrocketed. She's also very sexually charged again.

"Her libido is sky-high, and he's been complaining to people she's wearing him out! He adores her and thinks she's the most beautiful woman in the world.

"But he doesn't have the stamina of a twentysomething, so it's got him worried about keeping her satisfied!"

