Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > William Shatner

Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of ‘Star Trek’ Events — Amid Warnings He’s Heading For Deadly Burnout

william shatner determined to go out in blaze of glory
Source: MEGA

Weak William Shatner, 93, faces warnings of burnout as he pushes for more 'Star Trek' events.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Trek legend William Shatner is pushing his career ahead at warp speed, sparking fears that the 93-year-old actor is overdoing it and heading for disaster, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Dished an insider: "He's got all these things he wants to do and not a lot of time to do them in.

"That's propelling him to go around at breakneck speed."

Article continues below advertisement
william shatner determined to go out in blaze of glory
Source: MEGA

93-year-old William Shatner is pushing his career ahead at warp speed, sparking fears that he is overdoing it and heading for disaster, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement

His busy schedule recently included an evening with fans at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington ahead of his October 4 screening of his documentary, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill.

That came just a week after a Q&A and screening of the 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in Detroit.

Article continues below advertisement
william shatner determined to go out in blaze of glory
Source: PARAMOUNT MOVIES/YOUTUBE

William Shatner’s busy schedule recently included an evening with fans, just a week after a Q&A and screening of the 1982 film ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in Detroit.’

MORE ON:
William Shatner

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

What's more, in December, the Intrepid adventurer in real life — he remains the oldest man to blast into space — is slated to embark on a cruise to Antarctica with the likes of NASA astronauts Scott Kelly and José Hernández, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, moonwalker Charlie Duke and journalist Ann Curry.

The game showman sent out a blast to fans saying: "This is your Captain, William Shatner. It is my pleasure to invite you to join me on a once-in-a-lifetime voyage to the final, unexplored frontier on Earth, the great continent of Antarctica."

Article continues below advertisement
william shatner determined to go out in blaze of glory
Source: MEGA

An insider said, ‘Some people feel Bill should slow down and chill out, but he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't care a damn about what it may be doing to his health.’

Our source noted Shatner "loves to ham it up" for fans, but those close to him worry about all his globetrotting, especially after recently finding out he's a skin cancer survivor.

Said the insider: "Some people feel Bill should slow down and chill out, but he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't care a damn about what it may be doing to his health.

"Bill wants to go out in a blaze. He's always said the secret to longevity is to keep moving, but at this frenetic pace, pals fear he's liable to crash and burn!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.