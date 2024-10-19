Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of ‘Star Trek’ Events — Amid Warnings He’s Heading For Deadly Burnout
Star Trek legend William Shatner is pushing his career ahead at warp speed, sparking fears that the 93-year-old actor is overdoing it and heading for disaster, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Dished an insider: "He's got all these things he wants to do and not a lot of time to do them in.
"That's propelling him to go around at breakneck speed."
His busy schedule recently included an evening with fans at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington ahead of his October 4 screening of his documentary, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill.
That came just a week after a Q&A and screening of the 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in Detroit.
What's more, in December, the Intrepid adventurer in real life — he remains the oldest man to blast into space — is slated to embark on a cruise to Antarctica with the likes of NASA astronauts Scott Kelly and José Hernández, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, moonwalker Charlie Duke and journalist Ann Curry.
The game showman sent out a blast to fans saying: "This is your Captain, William Shatner. It is my pleasure to invite you to join me on a once-in-a-lifetime voyage to the final, unexplored frontier on Earth, the great continent of Antarctica."
Our source noted Shatner "loves to ham it up" for fans, but those close to him worry about all his globetrotting, especially after recently finding out he's a skin cancer survivor.
Said the insider: "Some people feel Bill should slow down and chill out, but he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't care a damn about what it may be doing to his health.
"Bill wants to go out in a blaze. He's always said the secret to longevity is to keep moving, but at this frenetic pace, pals fear he's liable to crash and burn!"
