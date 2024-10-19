Hoda Kotb’s Dramatic ‘Today’ Show Exit Has Show Bosses ‘Squirming’ and Remaining Anchor Savannah Guthrie ‘Swanning Around Like Queen Bee’
Beloved Today show veteran Hoda Kotb's stunning decision to quit the top-rated morning news show has producers panicking — and remaining anchor Savannah Guthrie swanning around like a queen bee, a source told RadarOnline.com.
And in what could be a double whammy for the Peacock network, gossip is swirling Jenna Bush Hager, 42, could also be eyeing the exit door.
Our source said: "Savannah has always regarded herself as top dog, but she's smart enough to know things can change on a dime, especially with big names being lined up as Hoda's replacement."
A number of the show's other personalities, including Laura Jarrett, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones, are being whispered about as potential permanent co-anchors, which has Savannah worried, especially since she's one of the network's highest-paid stars.
Said a source: "Savannah's salary makes her a prime target in this age of budget cuts, so she's feeling the pressure to prove the show can go on with her assuming many of Hoda's responsibilities."
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Guthrie, 52, gets paid a whopping $8 million a year, compared to Jenna's $4 million and the $7 million Kotb, 60, is giving up.
Another insider said: "If it were left up to her, Savannah wouldn't even bother replacing Hoda.
"Privately, her feeling is she should be enough to carry the coffee crowd through their morning perk."
Meanwhile, Hager, who currently cohosts Today's fourth hour with Kotb, is said to be weighing all her options, according to one source.
The political nepo baby shares three children with her husband, Henry Chase Hager.
"She doesn't really need the money and often longs for the quieter life away from the frenzy of NYC," our network mole said, adding: "There's a lot of talk that Hoda's exit could inspire Jenna to put that exact same idea into practice, which would plunge the show into total turmoil."
