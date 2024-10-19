Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb’s Dramatic ‘Today’ Show Exit Has Show Bosses ‘Squirming’ and Remaining Anchor Savannah Guthrie ‘Swanning Around Like Queen Bee’

hoda kotb dramatic today show exit
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb's dramatic ‘Today’ exit leaves bosses ‘squirming ‘as Savannah Guthrie swans ‘around like queen bee.’

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Beloved Today show veteran Hoda Kotb's stunning decision to quit the top-rated morning news show has producers panicking — and remaining anchor Savannah Guthrie swanning around like a queen bee, a source told RadarOnline.com.

And in what could be a double whammy for the Peacock network, gossip is swirling Jenna Bush Hager, 42, could also be eyeing the exit door.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb dramatic today show exit
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb's stunning decision to quit the top-rated morning news show has producers reportedly panicking and remaining anchor Savannah Guthrie swanning around like a queen bee.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source said: "Savannah has always regarded herself as top dog, but she's smart enough to know things can change on a dime, especially with big names being lined up as Hoda's replacement."

A number of the show's other personalities, including Laura Jarrett, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones, are being whispered about as potential permanent co-anchors, which has Savannah worried, especially since she's one of the network's highest-paid stars.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb dramatic today show exit
Source: MEGA

An insider said, ‘Savannah has always regarded herself as top dog.’

Article continues below advertisement

Said a source: "Savannah's salary makes her a prime target in this age of budget cuts, so she's feeling the pressure to prove the show can go on with her assuming many of Hoda's responsibilities."

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Guthrie, 52, gets paid a whopping $8 million a year, compared to Jenna's $4 million and the $7 million Kotb, 60, is giving up.

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb dramatic today show exit
Source: MEGA

As ‘GLOBE’ has previously reported, Guthrie, 52, gets paid a whopping $8 million a year, compared to Jenna's $4 million and the $7 million Kotb, 60, is giving up.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider said: "If it were left up to her, Savannah wouldn't even bother replacing Hoda.

"Privately, her feeling is she should be enough to carry the coffee crowd through their morning perk."

Meanwhile, Hager, who currently cohosts Today's fourth hour with Kotb, is said to be weighing all her options, according to one source.

Article continues below advertisement
hoda kotb dramatic today show exit
Source: MEGA

A spy said, Jenna Bush Hager doesn't really need the money and often longs for the quieter life away from the frenzy of NYC.’

The political nepo baby shares three children with her husband, Henry Chase Hager.

"She doesn't really need the money and often longs for the quieter life away from the frenzy of NYC," our network mole said, adding: "There's a lot of talk that Hoda's exit could inspire Jenna to put that exact same idea into practice, which would plunge the show into total turmoil."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.