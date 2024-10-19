Hoda Kotb’s Dramatic ‘Today’ Show Exit Has Show Bosses ‘Squirming’ and Remaining Anchor Savannah Guthrie ‘Swanning Around Like Queen Bee’

Beloved Today show veteran Hoda Kotb's stunning decision to quit the top-rated morning news show has producers panicking — and remaining anchor Savannah Guthrie swanning around like a queen bee, a source told RadarOnline.com.

And in what could be a double whammy for the Peacock network, gossip is swirling Jenna Bush Hager, 42, could also be eyeing the exit door.