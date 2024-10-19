Richard Simmons Estate Battle: Family Brand His Loyal Housekeeper ‘Greedy, Manipulative and Out to Make as Much Cash as Possible From his Corpse’
Grieving family members of Richard Simmons have lashed out at claims by the late fitness icon's housekeeper that she was pressured into removing herself as a co-trustee of his estate.
Teresa Reveles Muro, who managed Simmons' household and was his close confidante for 36 years, has filed a petition to be reinstated as a co-trustee, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
Muro, 73, charged that she was pushed into abandoning the role by members of the Simmons family while she was still mourning his shocking death at age 76 after a fall in his Hollywood Hills home on July 13.
But Simmons family spokesperson Tom Estey harshly rejected her contentions in a blistering statement.
"Richard's message was always one of joy and positivity," he wrote.
"He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa's greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way."
Estey claimed Simmons was generous with Teresa and made sure she'd be well taken care of after his death.
"She is a significant beneficiary of his will," he said.
"She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all."
A source said the family believes Teresa is "greedy, manipulative and trying to make as much money as she can over Richard's corpse."
They've pointed out she was still staying in his house, even though she has her own — and she's also sought for the estate to pay her living expenses.
She claimed Simmon’s brother Leonard and sister-in-law Cathy convinced her to drop her co-trustee role because it "could jeopardize her inheritance rights."
In Simmons last years, Muro said she was unfairly blamed by some for keeping him out of the public eye.
