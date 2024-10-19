Richard Simmons Estate Battle: Family Brand His Loyal Housekeeper ‘Greedy, Manipulative and Out to Make as Much Cash as Possible From his Corpse’

"She is a significant beneficiary of his will," he said.

"She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all."

A source said the family believes Teresa is "greedy, manipulative and trying to make as much money as she can over Richard's corpse."

They've pointed out she was still staying in his house, even though she has her own — and she's also sought for the estate to pay her living expenses.