Judge Signs Off on Late ‘Rocky’ Star Carl Weather’s Son Being Named Co-Trustee of 6-Figure Estate
Carl Weather's son will be taking over control of his estate after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a petition brought by the late actor's family.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week on the petition filed by the entertainer's longtime lawyer, Barry B. Felsen.
Felsen asked that the estate be handled without the court's supervision.
The court granted the petition and appointed Felsen as executor of the estate. The Will dated May 6, 1988, and updated on October 2014 was admitted into the court record.
A hearing was scheduled for the next hearing where Felsen will update the court on the estate.
In the initial petition, Feldsen noted Weathers had named his son Matthew as co-trustee of the estate. The actor had a second son named Jason.
Feldsen said Weathers had two ex-wives — Mary Ann and Rhona. He said that Rhona’s spousal support obligation had been fully satisfied.
The majority of Weathers’ money was located in a trust that will be managed by Feldsen and Weathers’ son Jason. The lawyer said the estate had an estimated value of $815k.
Following his death, Weathers' famous former co-stars spoke out about the actor.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in Predator with Weathers, wrote, "Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it."
Dolph Lundgren, who worked on Rocky with the late star, said, "I was saddened to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face"