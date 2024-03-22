Carl Weathers' Will Revealed: Late Actor Named Two Sons and Two Ex-wives as Beneficiaries of $815k Estate

Carl Weathers’ sons and former spouses were named as beneficiaries of the late actor’s nearly $1 million estate following his passing last month, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after Weathers passed away last month at the age of 76, legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that the late Rocky and Predator star named his two sons and two former spouses as beneficiaries of an estate totaling $815,280.