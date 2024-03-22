Carl Weathers' Will Revealed: Late Actor Named Two Sons and Two Ex-wives as Beneficiaries of $815k Estate
Carl Weathers’ sons and former spouses were named as beneficiaries of the late actor’s nearly $1 million estate following his passing last month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Weathers passed away last month at the age of 76, legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that the late Rocky and Predator star named his two sons and two former spouses as beneficiaries of an estate totaling $815,280.
Also surprising was the revelation that Weathers left a legal representative, lawyer Barry Felsen, as the executor of his estate.
Felsen recently filed a petition for probate of the Authorization to Administer Under the lndependent Administration of Estates Act.
According to the will obtained by this outlet, Weathers named his sons Matthew and Jason Weathers – as well as his former spouses Mary Ann and Rhona Weathers – as the beneficiaries of his more than $815,000 estate in a will dated May 1988.
Although Weathers was still married to second wife Rhona Weathers at the time he wrote his will in May 1988, he emphasized that their marriage was in the “process of dissolution” and that he “specifically disinherited” her despite specified otherwise.
He also named Matthew and Jason as co-trustees of the Carl Weathers Trust and instructed his two sons two split his personal belongings and other assets upon his death.
A list of personal belongings and other assets left for his sons including “jewelry, art objects, clothing, household furniture and furnishings, personal automobiles, club memberships, boats and recreational vehicles, and other tangible articles of a personal nature.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weathers passed away last month at the age of 76.
His family announced the Happy Gilmore star’s devastating death via a statement.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the actor’s family announced at the time. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.”
“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the statement continued. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.”
“He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."
Weathers’ cause of death, which was revealed shortly after his passing, was confirmed to be from "atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”
Both Sylvester Stallone, who starred alongside Weathers in the first four Rocky films, as well as Adam Sandler, who starred alongside the actor in Happy Gilmore, issued touching tributes upon Weather’s passing.
“We lost a legend yesterday," Stallone wrote on Instagram last month. “My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching."
"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete," Sandler added. "So much fun to be around always."