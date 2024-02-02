'Rocky' Star Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Weathers' family announced his death in an emotional statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," they said. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life."

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."