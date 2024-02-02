Your tip
'Rocky' Star Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Carl Weathers is most famous for playing Apollo Creed in 'Rocky.'

Feb. 2 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Actor and director Carl Weathers has passed away at age 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Weathers was most famously known for his portrayal of Apollo Creed, the nemesis of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa in the first four Rocky films.

Weathers' family said he passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.

Weathers' family announced his death in an emotional statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," they said. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life."

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers starred in hit films 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Predator.'

A cause of death has not yet been released.

While it remains unclear if the legendary actor was suffering from any health issues, he had been actively working in recent years, most notably starring in all three seasons of Disney+ show The Mandalorian, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Weathers recently received an Emmy nomination for 'The Mandalorian.'

While Weathers' performance in the Rocky franchise solidified his mark on Hollywood and pop culture history, he had numerous classics on his resume.

Weathers starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger as Colonel Al Dillion in 1987's sci-fi action flick, Predator. He additionally starred opposite Adam Sandler in the 1996 hit comedy Happy Gilmore.

In 2015 and 2018, Weathers starred in Creed and Creed II, respectively.

Weathers captivated audiences for decades, but his talents were not limited to the big screen.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1948, Weathers' athletic talents earned him a scholarship to St. Augustine High School, where he became an all-around athlete playing multiple sports. He ultimately graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in California, where he continued his football career.

Weathers began his collegiate football career at Long Beach City College before transferring to San Diego State University, where he helped win the 1969 Pasadena Bowl. While enrolled at SDSU, he received a master's degree in theatre arts.

Weathers left a professional football career to pursue acting in the 70s.

Weathers took his football career to the professional level when he signed with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent in 1970. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions until 1973.

While playing professional football, Weathers continued his education in the arts at San Francisco State University, where he earned a bachelors degree. He juggled his football career and working as an extra, scoring guest spots on several TV shows including Starsky and Hutch.

Weathers pivoted to working as a full-time actor when he landed his breakout role in Rocky.

