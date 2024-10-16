Richard Simmons' Horrific Autopsy Showing His Corpse 'Riddled With Abrasions' Sparks Fears Fitness Guru's Cause of Death Will Remain Mystery Forever
Richard Simmons' autopsy has shed new light on the star's mysterious death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the fitness guru was covered in cuts and bruises and had a broken leg when he died on July 13, the day after his 76th birthday.
According to the coroner's report, Simmons had what appeared to be bruises on his head, chest, elbows, hands, upper left thigh, buttocks, bilateral lower legs and feet.
There was also a "palpable fracture" to his left femur, the autopsy noted.
The beloved star's death was ruled accidental, caused by the prior injuries he had suffered after he had fallen two days before his death.
Coronary heart disease was also listed as a contributing condition.
A toxicology screening found three prescription medications in his system: diphenhydramine, an antihistamine branded as Benadryl; trazodone, an antidepressant; and zolpidem, a sedative-hypnotic used to treat insomnia.
The medical examiner noted: "These do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death."
An inside source said: "Richard's death was also shrouded in mystery. His body was riddled with abrasions - and we may never know the cause."
- Unhealthy Diet & Bad Habits: The Real Reason Behind Rick James’s Sudden Death
- Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Flushes Away Toilet Death Theory — and Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
- Charo's Husband Autopsy Complete: Kjell Rasten Died Of Gunshot To Head In Suicide
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to a call around 10 a.m. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources told the outlet that Richard fell in his bathroom. The fall is believed to have potentially played a role in his death.
The health guru had maintained a low profile over the past several years. Police were called to perform a welfare check on the entertainer in 2017.
Simmons – who was also diagnosed with skin cancer in the months leading up to his death – shared his last social media post on his 76th birthday. He wrote on Facebook: "Thank you. I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life.
"I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"
Richard died one day after his 76th birthday. He thanked fans on social media earlier this week for the birthday wishes.
He said: "The celebration of Birthdays. Birthday cakes and candles were created by the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. Later on, someone said, 'Let's bring gifts to the birthday person' … that was a good idea. In 1893, two sisters named Patty Hill and Mildred J. Hill wrote the song Happy Birthday to You. If the song was played on TV, radio, or a movie these sisters collected a royalty. Now, it is public domain.
"When I taught a class at Slimmons, on my birthday, they would have special cakes made for me. One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it … one was a Barbie doll, and her dress was the cake ... also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top? It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House … that one was a three-dimensional, three-foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried."
"So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don't know when your birthday is, but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!" he added.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.