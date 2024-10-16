Richard Simmons' Horrific Autopsy Showing His Corpse 'Riddled With Abrasions' Sparks Fears Fitness Guru's Cause of Death Will Remain Mystery Forever

According to the coroner's report, Simmons had what appeared to be bruises on his head, chest, elbows, hands, upper left thigh, buttocks, bilateral lower legs and feet.

There was also a "palpable fracture" to his left femur, the autopsy noted.

The beloved star's death was ruled accidental, caused by the prior injuries he had suffered after he had fallen two days before his death.

Coronary heart disease was also listed as a contributing condition.