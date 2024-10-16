The Cary Grant You Never Knew: How Hollywood Giant Struggled with Family’s Dark Secrets — Before He Finally Found the Love that Saved Him

Another theory is that Grant's father locked up his wife because he was having an affair or because they didn't get along.

Mark Glancy, author of Cary Grant: The Making of a Hollywood Legend, who also read the actor's mom's psychic evaluation, said: "The file says she is excitable and upset, but if one would be put into a lunatic asylum against their will, one would be excitable and upset."

After 20 years of confinement, Grant had his mother released and bought her a home in England, however, she remained withdrawn from her son.