The Cary Grant You Never Knew: How Hollywood Giant Struggled with Family’s Dark Secrets — Before He Finally Found the Love that Saved Him
Cary Grant's legendary Hollywood status was clouded by shocking secrets his family held from him for decades.
The iconic actor did not learn of the reason behind his mother's disappearance until his father, Elias, made a stunning confession on his deathbed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Grant's widow, Barbara Grant, tells Closer: [Grant] had initially believed that his mother had left to go seaside. It wasn't until his father was dying that he learned that his father had actually put her into an institution."
However, why the movie star's dad put his mother, Elsie, in an institution still remains a mystery. One theory is that she suffered bouts of severe depression over the death of her toddler son, John — an older brother Grant never even knew existed.
Another theory is that Grant's father locked up his wife because he was having an affair or because they didn't get along.
Mark Glancy, author of Cary Grant: The Making of a Hollywood Legend, who also read the actor's mom's psychic evaluation, said: "The file says she is excitable and upset, but if one would be put into a lunatic asylum against their will, one would be excitable and upset."
After 20 years of confinement, Grant had his mother released and bought her a home in England, however, she remained withdrawn from her son.
Grant's widow reveals: "His relationship with his mother was not an easy one."
The star's personal life impacted his work as well. His The Philadelphia Story co-star Jimmy Stewart recalled: "A more nervous, fidgety, actor I never saw."
Grant also struggled with his relationships, especially with the women that he was married to throughout his life, as he once admitted: "I was punishing [my wives] for what my mother had done to me. I was making the mistake of thinking each of my wives was my mother."
The star was married a total of five times — his fifth wife was to Barbara. He welcome just one child, a daughter named Jennifer with his fourth wife, Dyan Cannon.
He also tied the knot with Virginia Cherrill, Barbara Hutton, and Betsy Drake.
Grant's widow Barbara shared: "I think the birth of Jennifer brought him great love, and I think the relationship we had brought him peace."
She added: "Most of the people that truly knew him commented that he was a much happier person in the later part of his life."
Like her famous father, Jennifer grew up to be an actor best known for appearances in shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Movie Stars.
Grant died in 1986 at the age of 82.
