Read Liam Payne's Most Brutally Honest Interview on Rehab and One Direction Rivalries: Star Confessed to Logan Paul Life Was 'Just a Scramble to Stay Relevant'

Liam Payne didn't hold back when he disclosed his thoughts on rehab and rivalries in his former boyband, One Direction.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer opened up about going to rehab to "get my head straight" as he reflected on the "scramble to stay relevant" as one of the five megastars in the band.

Payne died aged 31 after falling from his hotel room's third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he traveled to attend the concert of former bandmate Niall Horan.