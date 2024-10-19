Your tip
Read Liam Payne's Most Brutally Honest Interview on Rehab and One Direction Rivalries: Star Confessed to Logan Paul Life Was 'Just a Scramble to Stay Relevant'

Liam Payne candidly discussed rehab and One Direction rivalries before his death.

Oct. 18 2024

Liam Payne didn't hold back when he disclosed his thoughts on rehab and rivalries in his former boyband, One Direction.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer opened up about going to rehab to "get my head straight" as he reflected on the "scramble to stay relevant" as one of the five megastars in the band.

Payne died aged 31 after falling from his hotel room's third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he traveled to attend the concert of former bandmate Niall Horan.

Moments before the tragedy, witnesses described Payne as "behaving erratically" in the hotel lobby before he was carried back to his hotel room.

Photos taken of his suite revealed a chaotic scene, including a smashed TV screen, half-filled champagne glass and aluminum foil and white powder scattered across the room.

An alleged hotel housekeeper further claimed in a leaked WhatsApp memo, which was originally recorded in Spanish, that when she was servicing the singer's room on Wednesday he was "doing drugs in front of her" and was "apologizing for the mess".

Payne has been open about his past history of substance abuse and struggling with mental health issues amid his global fame.

During an appearance on YouTuber Logan Paul’s Impaulsive in June 2022, the singer candidly discussed turmoil between his bandmates and claimed one member had thrown him "up a wall" during an argument.

He admitted there were "many reasons why I dislike Zayn Malik".

Liam Payne

A year after the bombshell interview, Payne uploaded his own YouTube video addressing claims he made on Paul's podcast.

He said: "I think, for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me.

"Instead of taking a look inwards, I decided to look outwards at everybody else. I just took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong, really, and my own frustrations with my own career and where I landed – I took shots at everybody else and that was wrong so I just wanna apologize for that in the first instance."

The hitmaker made a point to note his comments on One Direction were a form of "self-protection" and "the rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue".

Payne confessed the interview was "hard for me to watch back" but was "probably one of those life-changing moments that saved my life in a way".

He explained in the wake of the interview video being uploaded, he went "away" so he could "get better". Payne went to a facility in Louisiana to "get my head straight".

The Night Changes singer added: "The whole thing got to that point of where it was just a scramble to stay relevant."

At the time, Payne enthusiastically shared he had not drank alcohol for six months and was "excited" about his sobriety.

He added: "It's good to be in this position. I don't need those things anymore. Party's over."

