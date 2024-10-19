Home > News > Liam Payne Liam’s 'Painful and Furious' Last Moments Revealed: 'Wild' Star Seen Arguing With Mystery Woman In Hotel Lobby About '$55M Fortune' Hours Before His Death Source: YouTube Payne argued with a mystery woman on the night of his death. By: Radar Staff Oct. 18 2024, Published 8:50 p.m. ET

Liam Payne was reportedly seen having an intense exchange with a mystery woman on the night of his death. RadarOnline.com can reveal the One Direction singer was arguing up a storm and discussing his "$55million fortune."

Source: MEGA Payne had an argument with a mystery woman on the night of his death according to hotel guests..

Guests at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina shared their shocking recollections of the tragic night, including hearing "violent noises" and a "scream." One guest, Michael Fleischmann, claimed just three hours before Payne's death the singer seemed "a little wild" as he argued with an unnamed woman about money. He claimed the former boy band star kept repeating to the mystery woman: "I’ll give you $20,000 dollars just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people."

Source: MEGA Payne allegedly argued about money with the woman and brought up his fortune.

The guest added that Payne "seemed very upset, agitated, a little wild, walking around and pacing" and "seemed very energized." While one person staying at the hotel claimed to Daily Mail Payne said: "I used to be in a boy band - that's why I'm so f--ked up."

Payne died at the age of 31 after plummeting from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, after attending his former bandmate Niall Horan's show earlier that week. Before his death, at 4.26pm, Liam was pictured by another guest laying on a sofa in the lobby on his laptop. Two minutes later he was picture by an elevator at the hotel. Concerned hotel staff then dialed 911 at 5.01pm asking for police to be sent.

Source: MEGA The One Direction singer plummeted from his balcony to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, the head of reception said they needed "urgent assistance" to help with a guest "behaving erratically." He pleaded: "He is destroying the entire room. We need you to send someone please." Minutes later, at 5.05pm, officers arrived at the hotel, however, authorities found Payne on the hotel's inner courtyard.

Police reported a person had plunged from the third floor and requested an ambulance at 5:07pm, and four minutes later paramedics arrived at the scene. Payne was pronounced dead. It is unknown at what time the star plummeted from the hotel's balcony.

Source: AMERICA TV Payne captured on surveillance cameras at the hotel before his death.

Before Payne's death, he apparently invited two 25-year-old escorts up to his hotel room. The women claimed they were called to the hotel through an escort service platform. Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had left Argentina two days prior, reportedly due to frustration with their prolonged stay in the country. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation, speaking to the women present in Payne's room before his death and hotel staff. They concluded he was alone at the time of the fall and likely in a state of unconsciousness due to the position of his body and injuries sustained.

Tributes have poured in following Payne's death, including from his One Direction bandmates. In a statement signed “Louis [Tomlinson], Zayn [Malik], Niall [Horan] and Harry [Styles]”, they said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us." The group added: "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The five met on The X Factor in 2010 as solo artists before forming One Direction and launching into superstardom.