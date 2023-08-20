Savannah Guthrie's Allegedly 'Throwing Her Weight' Around 'Today' Set: 'She Considers Herself Queen Bee'
Savannah Guthrie is allegedly throwing her weight around the Today set again — with insiders claiming that everyone has to suck it up because she's the most popular anchor on the show and knows it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Guthrie, 51, has gained a huge following for sharing her views and offering glimpses into her perfect home life with Michael Feldman, her communications expert hubby, and their two kids, daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 6 — and sources claim she's rubbing everyone's nose in it and making sure they know who's da boss.
"She considers herself queen bee and no one seems to challenge her — to her face, that is," one insider shared to The National Enquirer. "She's really let her popularity go to her head and her behavior has gotten worse as a result, but bosses need her and give in to her demands.
"Savannah's getting the big interviews. She has top stylists, the biggest wardrobe of anybody, and a fabulous dressing room. She gets time off for family time whenever she wants it."
The tipster tattled that colleagues Hoda Kotb, 59, and Jenna Bush Hager, 41, are seeing green — and things haven't always been friendly among the testy trio anyway. Sources told the outlet Hoda and Savannah were feuding over Guthrie's posh travel assignments and general preferential treatment from bigwigs.
"Hoda and Jenna don't have the kinds of perks Savannah has, and they resent her for it," blabbed an insider to The National Enquirer. "The shaky friendship among them has become more unstable.
"One thing's for sure — Savannah's demanding behavior is NOT winning her many friends behind the scenes."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Guthrie's rep for comment.
Tensions have been brewing between Guthrie and her peacock network colleagues. Insiders shared to RadarOnline.com that she was mysteriously absent from Lester Holt's blowout party for the 75th anniversary of NBC Nightly News in June. While another source claimed Guthrie's early schedule was the main reason she was a no-show to Lester's soiree, we were told everyone took notice.
"Everyone was there to celebrate Lester and the show with the exception of Savannah," a spy told us at the time. "It was very strange that one of NBC's biggest stars was missing in action."