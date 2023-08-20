Savannah Guthrie's Allegedly 'Throwing Her Weight' Around 'Today' Set: 'She Considers Herself Queen Bee'

Savannah Guthrie is allegedly throwing her weight around the Today set again — with insiders claiming that everyone has to suck it up because she's the most popular anchor on the show and knows it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Guthrie, 51, has gained a huge following for sharing her views and offering glimpses into her perfect home life with Michael Feldman, her communications expert hubby, and their two kids, daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 6 — and sources claim she's rubbing everyone's nose in it and making sure they know who's da boss.