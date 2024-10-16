Hoda Kotb Shed Tears of 'Joy' When She Left 'Today' Show — As Exit Means She's Escaping Mean Girls Co-Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager
Beloved Today anchor Hoda Kotb wiped away tears when she announced she was leaving NBC's morning news juggernaut, but in reality, she is thrilled to be getting away from her backstabbing cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, RadarOnline.com has learned.
What's more, while Savannah and Jenna acted like they were devastated Hoda was exiting the show, sources said they are happy to see her go.
Hoda, 60, claimed she was quitting so she could spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.
But the truth is "Hoda is deeply relieved to be out of that Mean Girls scene," a source said.
Hoda, who's been the cohost of Today's fourth hour since 2007, has been Savannah's co-anchor in the 7 a.m.slot since she replaced Matt Lauer in January 2018, when she was fired after a career-ending string of sexual harassment and abuse allegations, which he denies.
Said a source: "Hoda knew she wasn't Savannah's first choice to replace Matt.
"Savannah wanted Willie Geist — but the viewers didn't. She got the job. Despite Savannah."
Even though Hoda had seniority, she always felt like an outsider, according to a network source, thanks to Savannah's iciness — and some suggest jealousy — toward her.
An insider said: "Savannah has always been bothered by Hoda's deep connection with the audience.
"They love her. When they go into the plaza, there are always more people wanting to take pictures and talk with Hoda. It drives Savannah crazy!"
And as RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said while Savannah kept Hoda at arm's length, she took Jenna under her wing, which only exacerbated the hard feelings.
Although Hoda is glad to get away from the toxic atmosphere at work, insiders said she is being truthful about wanting more family time.
"Obviously I had my kids late in life and they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie," she said.
Meanwhile, desperate network honchos don't want to lose the fan favorite — in whom they have reportedly invested a whopping $20 million salarys — so they're falling all over themselves to keep Hoda in the NBC family.
They've even tempted her with the promise of a Diane Sawyer-type role, doing big celeb interviews and primetime, sources confirmed.
