Hoda Kotb Shed Tears of 'Joy' When She Left 'Today' Show — As Exit Means She's Escaping Mean Girls Co-Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager

Beloved Today anchor Hoda Kotb wiped away tears when she announced she was leaving NBC's morning news juggernaut, but in reality, she is thrilled to be getting away from her backstabbing cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, RadarOnline.com has learned.

What's more, while Savannah and Jenna acted like they were devastated Hoda was exiting the show, sources said they are happy to see her go.