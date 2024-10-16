Your tip
Miley Cyrus' 'Greedy Salary Demand of More Than $25Million Priced Her Out Of American Idol Job': Cut-Price Carrie Underwood Was 'Second Choice For Struggling Show'

miley cyrus greedy salary
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus' $25M salary demand priced her out of 'American Idol,' giving the opportunity to Carrie Underwood.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Ratings-challenged American Idol couldn't afford Miley Cyrus, so she suggested a "backup singer" — Carrie Underwood — to take the judge's seat vacated by Katy Perry.

Carrie, 41, got the gig after Miley, 31, demanded a salary that matched or exceeded the whopping $25 million Katy had been pocketing, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

miley cyrus greedy salary
Source: MEGA

'AMerican Idol' couldn't afford Miley Cyrus, so the singer reported suggested Carrie Underwood to replace Katy Perry as one of the judges.

A show source said: "But Idol ratings have slid the past few years, so they were looking for a more affordable option."

According to a network insider: "It's well known internally Miley Cyrus was the network and the producers' first choice to replace Katy, but topping Katy's already high salary was never on the table."

miley cyrus greedy salary
Source: MEGA

Sources said Carrie Underwood is a more affordable option to replace Katy Perry.

The “Before He Cheats” singer agreed to take $12 million for the gig — on par with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Said a source: "Carrie really wanted to get on board with Idol.

"Money wasn't a big motivation for her, it was more getting off the road from touring and being able to spend more time with her family."

Miley Cyrus

miley cyrus greedy salary
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood reportedly agreed to take $12 million to replace Katy Perry as an 'Idol' judge -- on par with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Plus, she still maintains a deep appreciation for Idol's role in her career, which propelled her from being unknown to being a household name after she won the show's fourth season in 2005.

Still, producers wonder what might have been with the “Wrecking Ball” singer, who was a coach on The Voice.

miley cyrus greedy salary
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood still maintains a deep appreciation for 'Idol's' role in her career.

Added the insider: “Miley would have brought a lot of Katy-like sass to American Idol.

"Carrie is more reserved and will be nicer to the contestants. But Idol still got the big name they sought -- and at a price they could swallow."

