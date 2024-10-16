Miley Cyrus' 'Greedy Salary Demand of More Than $25Million Priced Her Out Of American Idol Job': Cut-Price Carrie Underwood Was 'Second Choice For Struggling Show'

Ratings-challenged American Idol couldn't afford Miley Cyrus, so she suggested a "backup singer" — Carrie Underwood — to take the judge's seat vacated by Katy Perry.

Carrie, 41, got the gig after Miley, 31, demanded a salary that matched or exceeded the whopping $25 million Katy had been pocketing, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.