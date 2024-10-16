Miley Cyrus' 'Greedy Salary Demand of More Than $25Million Priced Her Out Of American Idol Job': Cut-Price Carrie Underwood Was 'Second Choice For Struggling Show'
Ratings-challenged American Idol couldn't afford Miley Cyrus, so she suggested a "backup singer" — Carrie Underwood — to take the judge's seat vacated by Katy Perry.
Carrie, 41, got the gig after Miley, 31, demanded a salary that matched or exceeded the whopping $25 million Katy had been pocketing, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
A show source said: "But Idol ratings have slid the past few years, so they were looking for a more affordable option."
According to a network insider: "It's well known internally Miley Cyrus was the network and the producers' first choice to replace Katy, but topping Katy's already high salary was never on the table."
The “Before He Cheats” singer agreed to take $12 million for the gig — on par with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
Said a source: "Carrie really wanted to get on board with Idol.
"Money wasn't a big motivation for her, it was more getting off the road from touring and being able to spend more time with her family."
Plus, she still maintains a deep appreciation for Idol's role in her career, which propelled her from being unknown to being a household name after she won the show's fourth season in 2005.
Still, producers wonder what might have been with the “Wrecking Ball” singer, who was a coach on The Voice.
Added the insider: “Miley would have brought a lot of Katy-like sass to American Idol.
"Carrie is more reserved and will be nicer to the contestants. But Idol still got the big name they sought -- and at a price they could swallow."
